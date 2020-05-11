Gov. Tony Evers announced that the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Wisconsin National Guard will support two new community-based testing sites in Milwaukee and in Madison.
This is part of a series of efforts by the DHS and the Wisconsin National Guard to work with local health departments to create community testing sites in places with a known lack of access to testing or known community spread.
These test sites are open to all residents, including essential workers, and will provide free drive-thru or walk-up testing.
Milwaukee community testing sites (8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven day a week):
– 5760 W. Capitol Drive, Milwaukee.
– 2701 S Chase Ave., Milwaukee.
No appointments are necessary for this drive-thru or walk-up service.
Learn more at www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/testing.htm.
Madison community testing site (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday):
– Alliant Energy Center: 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison.
No appointments are necessary. This is a drive-thru service only site.
Learn more at www.publichealthmdc.com/covid19testing.
