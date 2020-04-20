The McFarland Education Foundation has been supported by the local business community for decades, and in this time of economic turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, foundation members wanted to give back.
Several foundation members have organized the Neighbors Helping Neighbors McFarland group to help local businesses as well as those in need of assistance from the McFarland Food Pantry.
“We were looking for something we could do for the community,” said Connie Hutchinson, one of the organizers. “The businesses in McFarland have always been very generous to us, we wanted to do something to help them.”
The group is collecting donations from the community, using the proceeds to buy gift cards from participating local restaurants and then donating the gift cards to the food pantry to give to those in need.
“The pantry was excited to learn of the Neighbors Helping Neighbors fundraising program,” said Sue Steinmetz, pantry co-manager. “Not only does it help pantry guests, it also helps businesses within the community. It will definitely be an unexpected ‘treat.’”
So far, organizers have raised more than $2,000 toward a goal of $15,000.
“We’d be happy to get that ($15,000), because then we can buy 200 gift cards at $75 each,” Hutchinson said. “The food pantry is helping about 200 people, up from the 150 who are regularly served.”
Gift cards are already being purchased. Hutchinson said the plan is not to sit on the money until the total is reached; rather, organizers want to get cards into the hands of those who need them right away.
She said most cards will be purchased in $25 increments.
“The pantry has had 16 new households since the virus outbreak along with a number of them having additional members within their households,” Steinmetz said. “This increase represents 54 additional people including 22 children and seven seniors.”
Any money raised above the $15,000 goal will be given as a cash donation to the food pantry.
“I think some businesses will donate, but that’s what we’re looking for,” Hutchinson said. “The businesses have been so generous to us in the past, we want to help them. And it’s a win-win by helping the food pantry, too.”
Steinmetz said the pantry has received numerous donations (both food and monetary) and contacts by individuals wanting to help volunteer.
“We are doing well but finding it difficult (as with all individual shoppers) to get certain items and are mostly unable to buy in quantities,” she said. “This has had an impact on the items we are able to provide to pantry guests, with everyone understanding this effect of the pandemic.”
Cash or check donations can be made with checks payable to Neighbors Helping Neighbors McFarland, and dropped off or mailed to McFarland State Bank, 5990 Highway 51, McFarland, WI 53558. Online donations can be made through PayPal at www.paypal.me/mcfarlandneighbors.
Direct questions to mcfarlandneighbors@gmail.com.
