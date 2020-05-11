Gov. Tony Evers today announced a lessening of the safer-at-home restrictions regarding retail businesses, effective immediately.
All standalone or strip-mall based retail stores can now offer in-person shopping for up to five customers at a time while maintaining required social distancing practices. Additionally, drive-in theaters can operate with some restrictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.