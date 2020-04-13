Becky has a spouse, a stepdaughter, and lately has been doing her job from home because of the safer-at-home restrictions implemented last month by Gov. Tony Evers to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
She is also a recovering alcoholic, who’s been sober for 14 years, thanks to a support group’s 12-step program consisting of people with addictions similar to hers. Meetings are normally found in a number of churches and community meeting places. The identities of the attendees are kept anonymous, and only first names are revealed.
However, with large gatherings prohibited under the coronavirus orders, meetings for people fighting to stay sober have been held via Zoom, a computerized method of having dozens of people connect with each other from their homes. Meetings will be conducted this way at least until April 24, the expiration date for the governor’s restrictions.
While advanced technology has allowed people in 12-step programs to remain connected, the thought of staying indoors and remaining isolated from other people has been agony for many recovering substance abusers. The in-person meetings provide a bond where group members share their stories and discuss how their relationship with a higher power has helped them through difficult times. The meetings usually end with everyone holding hands, sometimes reciting a prayer, and then sharing hugs and conversation.
Looking at the faces of other alcoholics on a computer screen and not being in the same room with them has been a far different experience.
Becky, who sponsors some members in her group, said she is most concerned about newcomers in desperate need of help.
“When a newcomer comes to an in-person meeting, I can approach them and talk to them and make sure they have a phone list of other group members and other meetings,” she said. “There is lots of interaction. I know when a newcomer is in the room nine times out of 10. You can tell the people who are new, acting squirrely and need some TLC. I haven’t been able to get that (at meetings) through Zoom.”
Yet, Becky is not critical of the interactive computerized meetings. Staying sober is a lifelong battle, and at least the Zoom meetings allow people to be heard.
“The suffering in an alcoholic can exist two, three, five, 10, 20 years sober,” she said. “Who hasn’t suffered through this pandemic? Can I still share my strength, experience and hope through this to those people who have five years of sobriety? Absolutely.”
Becky said the use of the meetings via Zoom might actually lead to positive results in the future.
“We are dealing with a new generation of people that maybe connect better together with Zoom than with an in-person meeting,” she said. “I never thought I would be going to (my meetings) online. I probably had a lot of judgment toward people who were doing that: that’s a very impersonal way of doing it and you are not doing it right. The lesson learned is that it’s a whole new ball game now.”
Becky suggests newcomers who want to overcome their risky habits and addicts struggling with isolation contact other 12-step group members, especially their sponsors. Literature about the 12-steps is also available online for free.
The in-person meetings will start up again someday, and Becky predicts they will be like a reunion of survivors after the sinking of the Titanic.
“I tend to think with this new format, I almost feel like we’re creating that experience,” she said. “When we get back in the same room together, it will be like, ‘We made it.’”
