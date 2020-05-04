While researchers have proposed that adopting a pet could help people struggling with isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dane County Humane Society saw a drop in pet adoptions in March.
Spokeswoman Amy Good said adoptions fell 25 percent compared to March 2019, and the intake of animals was down 37 percent.
“We remain focused on keeping animals out of the shelter, so we can provide excellent care with the fewest number of people possible to protect our staff’s health,” Good said. “We are moving animals to foster care quickly. We’ve had less stray animals overall, and we are maintaining a waiting list for non-emergency owner surrenders.”
Good commended shelter staff for doing a good job of keeping animals in their own homes or helping people find new homes for animals when possible.
“We’re celebrating how some of our source shelters’ communities have really stepped up to foster and adopt their community’s animals during this difficult time when transfer programs have stopped,” she said. “Just like so many sectors, animal sheltering has pivoted and responded to this crisis, and the amount of collaboration is at an all-time high to find solutions with great success.”
If people are hospitalized with COVID-19, they are asked to make plans on where to house their pets so they wouldn’t have to go to the shelter. With a lower animal population available for adoption, Good said the humane society has multiple people on a waiting list to meet new pets.
To reduce the spread of the virus, the humane society is taking appointments to see the animals every half hour.
