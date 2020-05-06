Anytime Fitness of Southern Wisconsin is offering virtual support for people to stay connected and on track with their health goals during the state’s safer-at-home order brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Andy Gundlach, owner of the 33 locations that make up Anytime Fitness of Southern Wisconsin, started the Anytime Fitness Healthy at Home Challenge Facebook group in March. Gundlach’s team posts a daily workout to the group, and participants are encouraged to share a sweaty selfie for the chance to win a prize that supports local businesses.
“Regular movement and exercise can help decrease stress, improve your mood and encourage better sleep,” said Ryan Campbell, training specialist for Anytime Fitness of Southern Wisconsin. “In times of uncertainty, like what we’re currently experiencing, it is essential to implement movement into your daily routine.”
The workouts can be done at home with little to no equipment. New workouts are posted seven days a week, and participants can also browse and select from the previous workouts available in the Facebook group.
