While the opening of the outdoor season for the Dane County Farmers’ Market (DCFM) on the Wisconsin State Capitol Square has been postponed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the market will provide opportunities to safely connect family farmers directly with consumers.
On Wednesdays and Saturdays for the foreseeable future, the DCFM will host local food pickups at Willow Island at the Alliant Energy Center.
The pickups based on the pickup pilots hosted earlier this spring by the Dane County Farmers’ Market. To participate, customers must preorder their products.
In partnership with WhatsGood, the DCFM will launch an online marketplace that will provide a unified shopping experience where customers may place one order that includes as many of the participating DCFM members’ products that they want to purchase. Customers will then go to Willow Island at the Alliant Energy Center to drive through and pick up their products directly from each farmer or small food business that they ordered from.
There are detailed instructions on how to participate at www.dcfm.org.
