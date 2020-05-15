Just like when McFarland village officials eased into the closed status they are now in, the opening of village offices will be gradual as well.
“The village remains under its own local emergency declaration that governs our operations and the essential services we provide,” said Village Administrator Matt
Schuenke. “Our local emergency declaration will be in effect until July 1, and our transition to reopen will be progressive over that time period.”
A synopsis of emergency orders follows:
On Tuesday, March 17, the Village Board declared a local emergency following suit from the federal, state and county governments. On Wednesday, March 25, the state safer-at-home order was implemented, creating further adjustments to village operations as well as additional requirements on residents.
On Thursday, April 16, another emergency health order was implemented that extended the provisions of the safer-at-home order until May 26. Then, on Monday, April 20, an emergency order was implemented that established the Badger Bounce Back Plan outlining a progressive approach to the reopening of Wisconsin in phases.
On Wednesday, May 13, the Wisconsin Supreme Court invalidated the safer-at-home order extension, whereby all provisions of the order were no longer in effect. Almost immediately following this decision, Public Health Madison & Dane County adopted its own version of the safer-at-home order by implementing within Dane County similar provisions that had been previously adopted by the state.
The village of McFarland remains under a safer-at-home order similar to how it has been for several weeks now. Residents interested in these requirements can visit www.publichealthmdc.com for more information.
“Nothing within our emergency declaration extends onto or provides orders upon private property, businesses or residents,” Schuenke said. “Village service delivery will continue as it has been since the original safer-at-home order has been in place. Since that time our services have been adjusted to protect the public and employees alike in how we operate and has resulted in some closures of our local amenities.
“Village staff is in the midst of preparing a plan to transition our operations from a closed status for many things to an open status. Just as we eased into closure, we will be easing into reopening, following the guidelines and best practices for such a purpose that was released by the state on May 8.”
For more information or continued updates, residents are encouraged to visit the village website and social media platforms.
