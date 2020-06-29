Organizers of the McFarland Family Festival have announced the cancellation of the 2020 event, including the parade, due to health concerns arising from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers said it impossible to plan such a large public event with any certainty given the level of risk. Instead, the festival board is exploring the possibility of conducting some virtual activities and holding fundraising events through the year.
The local festival, traditionally held each year on the third weekend of September, was scheduled to celebrate its 35th anniversary this year. The board was planning creative ways to build upon the popular return of the festival last year to its downtown roots and to incorporate special activities to observe this notable anniversary.
“We are very disappointed to not be able to hold the festival this year, but we look forward to September 2021 when the community can gather once again to celebrate the things that make McFarland unique,” said Brian Quamme, board president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.