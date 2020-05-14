The 2020 Dane County Fair has been cancelled due to COVID-19, the fair association announced.
Recently, a state of emergency was declared for Dane County until at least July 15, and the Alliant Energy Center was designated as a community testing site. Numerous other events over the summer have already been cancelled.
The Dane County Fair Association Inc. board of directors assessed the risk to exhibitors, their families, volunteers and the public as well as the uncertainty for social gatherings and the financial implications and determined that they are unable to host the fair scheduled for July 16-19.
While the Dane County Fair will be cancelled this year, the fair board has determined that any youth exhibitor who is aging out of participation this year and is enrolled in a 2020 project will be eligible to participate in the 2021 Dane County Fair within the same project areas.
“The board of directors fully realize there are a number of kids that have put in an enormous amount of preparation and planning in anticipation of exhibiting one last time at the fair,” said Darwin Lynde, president of the Dane County Fair Association. “With this extension, it will give them that opportunity in 2021.”
Sponsor, vendors and prepaid ticket holders will have the opportunity to have their payments rolled over to the 2021 Dane County Fair or be issued a full refund. The Dane County Fair staff will reach out to those parties directly to make arrangements.
“This decision was extremely difficult and disappointing for our board, but ultimately the health and safety of our community, attendees, partners, staff, and volunteers are of the utmost importance,” said general manager Danielle Ziegler. “We thank our community for their support and understanding, and we look forward to next year when we can all come back together at the 2021 Dane County Fair – July 15-18, 2021.”
