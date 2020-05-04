Two patients recovering from the COVID-19 virus were admitted to the Skaalen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Stoughton better than two weeks ago and have since been discharged.
That’s according to Skaalen’s president and CEO, Kris Krentz, who said the patients had no symptoms of the virus when admitted, and they went through short-term rehabilitation because of their long stays in the hospital.
“Back in March when the pandemic first started, both the state and federal government contacted nursing facilities to start having plans in place in case there was a surge in COVID-19 patients,” Krentz said. “As a faith-based nonprofit, that’s our mission to serve the community. That’s what we do.”
McFarland residents with relatives at Skaalen’s Stoughton location expressed concern after learning COVID-19 patients has been admitted. Krentz said neither patient had the disease.
“They were asymptomatic. They were admitted to get stronger and were discharged,” Krentz said.
Skaalen also has a senior care community facility in McFarland.
