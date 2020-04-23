The more that people stay at home, the more they decrease the risks to everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic. But all this extra time at home is changing how people use energy.
With more people working from home and on their computers all day, the extra screen time means extra energy use.
Some children have turned their house into their schoolhouse. That can mean even more computers on during the day.
People are turning to their TVs, computers and video games to take their minds off the pandemic.
The kitchen has become a busy place. Some people are leaning into their baking hobby. Others are just cooking a lot more at home, instead of relying on their favorite lunch spot or their school cafeteria. The dishwasher and the water heater are certainly working overtime to keep everything clean.
Alliant Energy has assembled a series of more than 40 tips customers can follow to help them better control their energy use.
Here are a few of them:
– The highest spin cycle on the washing machine removes more water from clothes, so there’s less work for the dryer.
– Cook with microwaves, toaster ovens and slow-cookers when possible. They use 50 percent less energy than full-sized electric ovens.
– Run the dishwasher only when you have a full load and use the air-dry cycle. If your dishwasher has a “booster” water heater, use it. It will heat the water to 140 degrees as recommended by manufacturers, while maintaining an energy-saving 120 degrees on your primary water heater.
– Use the right size burner on your stove. Putting a 6-inch pot on an 8-inch burner wastes 40 percent of that burner’s heat. Always put a small pot on a small burner and a large pot on a large burner.
– Many appliances, especially computers, televisions and cable or satellite boxes, use power even when they’re turned off. A smart power strip switches them to off when you’re not using them to save all the stand-by energy.
– Many video game systems come out of the box without the energy-saving features turned on. Take a few minutes to go to the settings on your system and turn on the energy saving mode.
– Try a Budget Billing program. Energy companies will look at your average energy use to determine a set amount to pay each month. This helps avoid spikes when you use more energy. Signing up now won’t affect the energy you’ve already used, but it will put you in a good place moving forward.
Find the full list at alliantenergy.com/stayhome.
