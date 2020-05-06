McFarland's E.D. Locke Public Library may have its doors closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there are plenty of events and activities happening online, and materials can still be checked out for enjoyment at home.
Teenagers are invited to participate in a photo scavenger hunt a virtual game of Dungeons and Dragons from 3:30-5 p.m. Tuesdays, May 19 and May 26. Spots are limited to keep the group small. Email teenservices@mcfarlandlibrary.org to register.
Online youth programming features: Monday, virtual storytime at 10 a.m. and chapter a day at noon; Tuesday, baby bounce at 9 a.m. and chapter a day at noon; Wednesday, chapter a day at noon and virtual pajama storytime at 6:30 p.m.; Thursday, chapter a day at noon; and Friday, craft challenge at 11 a.m. and chapter a day at noon.
For adults, a new craft prompt and new trivia game are posted weekly to the library’s Facebook page. Online book clubs are also offered.
Curbside pickup of materials is underway. Place holds online at linkcat.info or call 838-9030. Staff will contact you to arrange a pickup time. When patrons arrive at the library, they should call the library from their car, and materials will be brought to them.
Pickup of materials will be offered between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays.
While the building is closed until further notice, all due dates have been extended to July 1, no fines will accrue, and holds will not expire.
The outside book drop is open.
For more information, visit mcfarlandlibrary.org.
