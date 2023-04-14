Resolve to get involved! Roll up your sleeves and pitch in to celebrate Earth Day by cleaning up McFarland's parks, shorelines, roadways and public spaces in McFarland from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, April 22.
This event features family-friendly volunteer opportunities for all ages.
To sign up visit: McFarland Community Service Day Sign Up or sign up in person at the McFarland Municipal Center lobby. Check in at the McFarland Municipal Center, located at 5915 Milwaukee St., on Saturday, April 22 between 8 a.m. and noon, when all supplies needed will be available for pick up.
Coffee, juice, doughnuts, and healthy snacks provided for all volunteers, courtesy of Kwik Trip.
All volunteers may enter a drawing to win a $50 gift certificate to West Star Organics.
Spread some cheer by creating a card for a Meals on Wheels recipient at the craft station.
Bring a non-perishable food, personal care, or household cleaning item to donate to the McFarland Food Pantry.
Make sure to tag/mention McFarland on social media and use the hashtag #McFarlandServiceDay to showcase how you're getting involved.
A special thanks to all our sponsors: Habitat ReStore, Kwik Trip, and West Star Organics.
Email Katie Gletty-Syoen, the Village of McFarland's Volunteer Coordinator, or call 608-838-7117, for assistance and questions.