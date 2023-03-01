Candidate forums have been set for three contested races in McFarland and Monona ahead of the spring election.
On the April 4 ballot, there will be contested races for McFarland Village Board seats, Monona Mayor and Monona City Council.
There will also be two referendums on the ballot, one advisory and one binding.
The village of McFarland and city of Monona will be hosting candidate forums in early March, to allow residents to get to know candidates against the election.
Candidate information
There are three seats up for election on McFarland Village Board, with four candidates. Those candidates are incumbents Stephanie Brassington and Hilary Brandt, and challengers Luke Fessler and Lowell Prill. The four candidates are vying for three seats.
The Monona Mayoral race will include two candidates- incumbent Mary O’Connor and challenger Kristie Goforth. These candidates went head-to-head in the last mayoral race in April 2021. O’Connor has been mayor for three terms, and Goforth has previously served on Monona City Council and other city committees.
There are four candidates running for three seats on the Monona City Council. They are incumbents Nancy Moore and Doug Wood, and challengers Rick Bernstein and Ryan Claringbole. Each term is two years.
There will also be two referendums on the ballot in Monona. The Monona Grove School District is asking voters to weigh in on a recurring operational referendum to
There are no contested races in the village or town of Cottage Grove this spring. On the Cottage Grove Village Board, incumbents John Williams, Sarah Valencia, Heidi Murphy and David Peterson are running for seats on the board again, unopposed.
In the town of Cottage Grove, incumbents Kris Hampton, Mike Fonger and Steven Anders are running again unopposed. Current municipal judge April Hammond-Archibald filed a notice of non-candidacy, and David Ress is running unopposed for that vacant position.
Candidate forums
The Monona City Council candidate forum will be Sunday, March 19 at 1 p.m. in the municipal room on the lower level of the Monona Public Library, 1000 Nichols Road. It will also be streamed on Youtube by Monona Community Media.
The Monona Mayoral candidate forum will be Sunday, March 19 at 3 p.m. also at the library and streamed on Youtube.
Both Monona forums will be moderated by Andrea Kaminski from the League of Women Voters. Residents can submit questions for the candidates on the city’s website, mymonona.com.
The village of McFarland and the McFarland Cable Channel will host a forum on March 11.
The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle will also publish questionnaires with candidate opinions in the coming weeks.
Each year, the newspaper does not run letters to the editor about the spring election the week before, out of fairness for each candidate. No letters will run in the March 30 publication. The last day to submit letters to the editor will be March 20, to be published in the March 23 newspaper.
