The Village of McFarland Public Safety Center (exterior, above) is approaching a substantial completion date of May 26, according to an April 10 report from the general contractor to the village board.
The Village of McFarland has only received $40,414 in invoices for the $121,242 Apparatus Bay (above) overhead doors, according to a report submitted to the village board for review on Monday, April 10.
Huffman Keel/Village of McFarland
Furnishing and equipping the new Village of McFarland Public Safety Center is ongoing in all areas of the building — including the new Police Department Squad Room (above).
The McFarland Public Safety Center’s completion is approaching substantial completion on May 26 because of a sinkhole and delayed switching gear, according to a report presented to the McFarland Village Board for its consideration at the Monday, April 10 board meeting.
The project’s construction costs have been 93% invoiced and the project itself is on target for the final projected cost of $22,027,565.
Huffman Keel, which is developing the project for the village, included a Public Safety Center update that included information about the 15-foot by 12-foot sinkhole that has developed on the northeast side of the building under the Police Department portion.
As part of the investigation of the sinkhole, the contractor used a camera in the sewer pipe and gathered radar and seismic information. There is a possibility that additional test borings may be needed at the site.
The immediate response was to pour slurry to support the foundation, with secondary measures of micropiles 20 to 25 feet deep and concrete slab support to be completed this month.
The report indicates that the construction schedule has not been impacted, and discussions with the insurer and the insurer’s engineer are ongoing. The overall cost estimated to fix the sinkhole is roughly $100,000, according to the report.
In other related information, the furnishing and equipping of the building is 64% invoiced and is under way. A $40,114 invoice for the overhead door in the apparatus bay (a total cost of $121,242) has been submitted.
The switchgear that further delayed the project by four weeks has now arrived. Equipment purchases are being completed as they are needed.
Fiber service is not scheduled to begin until May 10, with network coordination ongoing.
The facility is expected to be substantially completed on May 26.
“The next couple of months will include final sits reconciliation, including change orders and allowances,” Huffman Keel’s Jordan Schulz wrote in the PDF to the village board. That includes final costs for the sinkhole.
The new facility will house police, fire, EMS and municipal court for the Village of McFarland.