The McFarland Village Board and School Board will hold a special joint meeting on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 6 p.m. to discuss and act on Resolution #2023-07: A resolution acknowledging and celebrating the inherent sovereignty of the Ho-Chunk Nation and the 11 additional Indigenous Nations within what is now referred to at the State of Wisconsin.
This is the first time in many years that both entities are gathering to act on a resolution for entire McFarland community.
The written land acknowledgement is being requested for approval on behalf of the Village of McFarland’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Committee.
The committee worked closely in conjunction with the Indigenous Solidarity Collective of McFarland (ISCM) to bring this written land acknowledgment to the Village Board. Due to the nature of its importance, it was recommended that both McFarland entities come together to approve of the same acknowledgment to provide harmony between the two, largest public organizations in McFarland, as well as the community as a whole.
"I got involved in these efforts to educate and create greater awareness around the Indigenous history of McFarland and the country,” said Brian Ward, a member of the ISCM and teacher in the McFarland School District.
“I think this land acknowledgment is a step in the right direction towards not only recognizing the ancestral lands we live on but also to start developing a working relationship with the Ho-Chunk Nation," Ward added.
"I think these types of actions can only help our community heal and attempt to correct past injustices towards the Ho-Chunk Nation and other Indigenous nations in Wisconsin and move towards a collaborative future," Ward said. "This will remind us that Indigenous history is all around us from the mounds to the lakes and educating our community will only make us stronger."
Members of the community are welcome to attend the historic meeting and ceremonial Ho-Chunk flag raising at the McFarland Municipal Center or via Zoom. The final agenda for the meeting is set to be released on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Additional details can be found by visiting www.mcfarland.wi.us/MeetingsCalendar.