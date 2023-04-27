Village of McFarland logo

The McFarland Village Board and School Board will hold a special joint meeting on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 6 p.m. to discuss and act on Resolution #2023-07: A resolution acknowledging and celebrating the inherent sovereignty of the Ho-Chunk Nation and the 11 additional Indigenous Nations within what is now referred to at the State of Wisconsin.

This is the first time in many years that both entities are gathering to act on a resolution for entire McFarland community.

