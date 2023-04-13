featured McFarland Village of McFarland hosts April 20 campus plan open house Apr 13, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Join Village of McFarland staff and consultants at the McFarland Municipal Center, located at 5915 Milwaukee St., on Thursday, April 20, 2023 to learn about the Municipal Center Master Campus Plan.This is an opportunity to see various renderings, provide feedback, and speak to staff and/or consultants. Zebradog The public information meeting will take place in the following format:6 p.m. - Open House (review plans, diagrams, chat with consultants)6:15 p.m. - Formal Presentation. The presentation will also be available thanks to the McFarland Communications and Technology Department via McFarland Cable.6:45 p.m. - Q&AAfter Q&A until 8 p.m. - Open House.How to watch:• TDS cable channel 9 or 1009, Spectrum cable channel 982, or the cable channel website (click the green "Watch" button to watch the live feed of the channel. No cable subscription needed).• Join via Zoom• Join by telephone by dialing US: +1 (312) 626-6799. Webinar ID: 898 5009 4213. Press *9 to raise/lower hand. Press *6 to mute/unmute.Visit the Municipal Center Campus Plan website to review additional documents. The website can also be accessed through the Village of McFarland's website under the Capital Projects page. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Village Of Mcfarland Internet Telecommunications Open House Computer Science Information Technology Campus Plan Tv Broadcasting Telephone Entertainment Social_feed Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now McFarland girls soccer defeated by Waunakee; victorious over Clinton Dadon Gillen hits a home run; McFarland baseball pulls away from Brodhead for victory Teagan Mallegni commits to Iowa McFarland softball scores late run to get past Monona Grove softball Andrew Kelley third in the 60-meter dash, Spencer Alf ninth in the 1600; McFarland track and field competes at State Indoor Championships Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!