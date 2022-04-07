How does equity stand in McFarland School Districts strategic planning? Not on its own

The McFarland School District continues its focus on equity with discussions of strategic planning at the latest school board meeting Monday, April 4, after voting to support LGBTQ+ students at the last meeting.
Interim Superintendent Dr. Wayne Anderson said the latest discussions of the plan’s draft have centered on the organization, particularly on the best way to fit their equity work into the structure of the plan.
“The goal throughout all of our plan is that the equity provisions are woven into each of those goals we’re taking a look at,” Anderson said.
The McFarland school board voted to establish “embracing opportunities for diversity” and “addressing challenges of equity” as district priorities in July 2019 and condemned racism in an equity statement also added in 2019.
“McFarland School District is hereby fully committed to sustaining an anti-racist school community, where Every Child is a Promise, where ALL students, families, and staff are safe, welcomed, and valued,” the district’s equity statement said.
The district, while continuing to place an emphasis on equity, has tentatively moved away from equity being a pillar of the strategic planning in its own right, rather, woven into the other main goals. This, however, is not to diminish the importance of equity in the district’s work, according to the district’s equity director, Anne Nichols.
“When we’re talking about those pillars and not doing one that’s just equity based is because equity is who we are, not what we do,” Nichols said. “So, equity needs to be something that is not a separate thing. It’s in everything that we do. I think that is why we went away from just a separate equity pillar because it needs to be infused in everything that we do.”
