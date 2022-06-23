School nutrition adapts, yet again

With the federal government ending a program providing free meals for students, a temporary pandemic measure, the Monona Grove and McFarland school districts are looking ahead to new and continuing challenges for nutrition programs and students.
When the U.S. Department of Agriculture extended its Seamless Summer Option, usually only available in summer months to areas with a higher population of low-income families, into a year-round program in 2020, districts had to quickly pivot. The program was meant to provide free meals to all students, regardless of their financial status, and to offer districts the ability to provide that service year-round.
For MGSD, this meant a partnership with Nelson’s to deliver meals to families during the days of remote learning. Other districts enabled school vehicles to make their deliveries or offered drive-up services.
Now that the program has ended, after several extensions, with the 2021-22 school year, local districts are preparing once again for the unknowns still stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Margaret Sanna, the school nutrition director for Monona Grove School District, said that her department is still adapting meal offerings in the face of supply chain issues and rising costs.
“It’s definitely been a progression at the beginning of the school year,” Sanna said. “It was more unpredictable; You had no idea what was going to show up. Then as the school year progressed, our distributor responded basically by discontinuing some items blocking some items from ordering. So even though we didn’t know that when we wrote the menu, we at least could adjust before we placed our order.”
Sanna said nutrition staff only have about a day to make adjustments based on shortages, but it is still a relief when compared to the beginning of the year.
In early 2021, “it was much more of a surprise” what product may be short shipped in a shipment, Sanna said.
The last minute changes, though, often come at an extra cost for districts.
Sanna explained that the district gets bid pricing on products it regularly uses, but when orders have to be adapted last minute, bid pricing is lost and the price goes up per serving for everything purchased.
Prices, however, are routinely rising outside of supply chain issues due to record high gasoline prices and inflation, MGSD Business Manager Jerrud Rossing said.
“We’re seeing costs go up by 20-30%,” Rossing said.
During the early days of the pandemic, while many schools were participating in remote learning, area districts had to approach meal preparation differently. Meals were packaged individually to be delivered to or picked up by families, which also drove up production costs.
Despite this increased cost, the reimbursement rate for districts remained the same until it was later upped by the USDA for the 2021-2022 school year. While MGSD was able to maintain a nutrition fund balance, Rossing said, Monona Grove did see the fund balance dip by $150,000. McFarland School District, however, saw a significant hit to the fund balanceMcFarland Business Director Jeff Mahoney said.
For the 2019-2020 school year, McFarland held a reserve of $175,000 in the nutrition fund balance, which took a $92,000 hit. After predicting another year of loss for the 2020-2021, the district dipped into its general fund 10, and transferred $175,070 to the nutrition program fund.
“We’ve had two years prior to this year of $90,000 deficits,” Mahoney said.
With the upped reimbursement rate, districts were better equipped for the increase in costs, and have been able to keep the nutrition program fund balances “whole” as Mahoney described it. But, ongoing supply chain issues and rising gas prices continue to impact costs as districts prepare for the upcoming fiscal year and finalize student fees, raising districts’ concerns for families.
“So, now we’re going to go from almost two years of families not being required to pay for their meals to next year, they’re going to have to pay for their meals,” Rossing said.
While families and districts alike are feeling the financial strain of paying for school meals, Monona Grove school officials have been adamant about not penalizing students for negative account balances, or taking meals away if a student doesn’t have funds in their meal account. While that may be a practice in other schools nationwide, district staff say, Monona Grove schools would never take a student’s meal away.
The Monona Grove School District also receives support from area community groups to help get students meals, with a weekend snack pack program and the Monona Munchies drive.
Some districts had recently raised the student fees associated with the nutritional services before the pandemic, including Cambridge, Deerfield and McFarland school districts. Those districts have chosen to hold fees at the pre-pandemic level. Monona Grove, however, will be raising rates for the 2022-2023 school year to mitigate the rising costs of products and labor, as well as introduce new nutrition services programs.
But, each of the districts emphasized district and community programming available to families in need, as well as the federal free and reduced lunch program for those who qualify.
“We work with families to figure out what we can do to help,” Mahoney said.