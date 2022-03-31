Monona Grove School Districts' solar project is underway

This week, the Monona Grove School District began installing what will be the largest solar array on a K-12 school building in Wisconsin.
Crews are currently in the process of placing more than 1,400 solar panels onto Monona Grove High School. The panels, which are tentatively set to be energized by May 16, will cover two-thirds of the roof and produce about 845 megawatt hours of power each year. That’s about half of the electricity necessary for the high school to operate.
Early visions for a solar array began with a referendum in 2018, when the district began plans for the new elementary school, Granite Ridge School. Administrators considered adding solar panels to the new building while pursuing a more sustainable footprint. Ultimately, a sustainability ad hoc committee formed by the school board found a better option.
“The committee was to evaluate and recommend to the board options for the development and use of sustainable and renewable energy at new and existing facilities,” Superintendent Dr. Daniel Olsen said. “So that’s what they did and through that evaluation, it was actually determined that our current high school would be a much better fit for a solar array.”
When Peter Sobol, a school board member and sustainability ad hoc committee chairperson, initially ran for school board in 2015, he said MGSD had the highest cost per student in energy costs in the state.
Now, the district is taking steps to change that, and hopes other districts follow suit. While they will initially have the largest solar array, Sobol is not sure how long that will last.
“Our contractor is now working with Lake Geneva, the high school there, to do a project that’s going to eclipse ours, which is, as far as we are concerned, great, because that’s what was supposed to happen,” Sobol said. “All I care about is that we get to say that for one day.”
During the initial considerations of the project, committee members became aware of the Public Service Commission’s (PSC) Wisconsin Energy Innovation Grant Program. They realized that their project was the perfect fit, according to Sobol, and began work on an extensive grant proposal.
In April 2021, the PSC announced its grant recipients, with MGSD receiving $250,000. The committee approached the grant with hopes that other districts could use its work as an example and push for similar projects, something that Sobol said is paying off.
“Now I hear other schools have asked us for information, they’ve asked us for our proposal so they can take a look at it,” Sobol said.
The array is projected to be cash flow positive within the first year and is expected to save the district more than $1.5 million over the solar arrays lifetime.
During that lifetime, which is 30 years, the solar array is projected to offset the burning of more than 16,000 tons of coal and to reduce coal-related air emissions. That means reducing more than 44,000 pounds of smog-producing nitrogen oxide emissions and 31,000 tons of carbon dioxide.
When asked what he is most looking forward to upon completion of the project, Olsen said the financial savings.
“First and foremost, the potential cost savings for the district,” Olsen said. “With the very challenging and tight budgets that school districts face, any opportunity for cost savings is essential, and then we can put those dollars right back into the classroom.”
“Secondly, being a good steward of our taxpayer money, as well as sustainability efforts for our community, that’s an important piece,” He continued. “And then of course, we’re in the education business, so the third piece is a great learning opportunity for students as well.”