Monona-based Nature Net has published its annual Nature Passport in a new hybrid physical and virtual format.
In the past, the publication was in a large printed journal, but Nature Net Director Betsy Park said changes needed to be made to adapt.
“The ongoing pandemic and ever-changing digital landscape has caused the Nature Passport to evolve and experiment with more technology-based media,” Park said.
The 2022 booklet features both open-writing space for independent journaling and a QR code to scan for a more specific nature challenge and facts about each Nature Net site, while inviting participants to visit each site. Passports are available at all Nature Net sites, at local libraries and through Madison Metropolitan School District schools through the end of the summer.
The new format, which is the first to actually be the size of a passport, is intended to “strike a balance between the creativity and accessibility of a printed journal and the convenience and ease of information delivery of internet-based resources,” Park said.
This year’s theme is “Nature – To Your Health!” Inspiration was drawn from the link between time spent in nature and good health, as well as physical and mental health.
“A simple walk outdoors can lower blood pressure, boost immunity and increase creativity,” Park said. “Some doctors are even prescribing nature walks for good health,” adding that the practice is called shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing, in Japan.
The 2022 passport is meant to be an outdoor exploration guide.
“Using all your senses in the forest is good for your physical and mental wellbeing,” Park said.
Nature Net, a project of the Aldo Leopold Nature Center, is in place to connect children with nature centers, parks and museums in southern Wisconsin. The network has 20 organizations, including the Henry Vilas Zoo, the UW-Madison Arboretum and Cave of the Mounds.