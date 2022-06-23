Village of McFarland to distribute community planning survey

The village of McFarland has begun planning for the McFarland Municipal Center, with plans for it to be vacated in early next year as McFarland’s police, court, and fire and rescue functions move to the new safety building.
It is believed, according to a village press release, that the vacated space could serve as an intergenerational community center. As a part of the planning process for the building’s future, the village will be distributing a community-wide survey seeking resident input.
“Village leaders want this facility to reflect the priorities of our community stakeholders,” said Village Administrator Matt Schuenke said in the release. “Your feedback is invaluable as we begin the planning process. It is critical that we learn more about what our residents value in an intergenerational community center.”
The community survey will be open from June 10 to June 30, 2022. To supplement the survey data, the village is planning in-person engagement sessions for residents to provide feedback on program and facility priorities of a possible community center.
An engagement session is planned for June 23 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the municipal center community room, located at {span}5915 Milwaukee Street. The community survey is open until June 30.{/span}
More information on the McFarland Municipal Center planning process can be found on the Municipal Center Master Plan website, which is also listed under the community tab on the home page of the village’s website.