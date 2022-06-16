McFarland School District chooses strategic planning consultant

The McFarland School District has hired a consultant to assist in its strategic planning process, after hearing feedback from nearby districts and with a new, first time superintendent taking the lead.
The district has selected JSC Consulting, headed by Dr. Joe Schroeder, who is also the Executive Director of the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators (AWSA), a position he has held since 2012.
While Schroeder said he works with districts only when he has the extra time, he has consulted with more than 20 school districts already.
Incoming superintendent Aaron Tarnutzer first introduced the idea of working with Schroeder to the school board after hearing positive feedback about the Monona Grove School District’s experience with him, as well as his own experience with Schroeder through AWSA.
“I’ve known Joe, as the executive director of AWSA,” Tarnutzer said. “ That’s just an amazing organization…just a great resource for principals to help move their practice forward. I’ve participated in both workshops, and daylong professional development with Joe. I’ve been just so impressed with him and his leadership and more. One of the things that really separates Joe from a lot of people is his ability to listen and he’s also someone who quickly understands what people are needing, and helps them move forward with that.”
The board met with Schroeder June 6 to learn about his approach to the strategic planning process, and his past experiences with districts.
Most recently, Schroeder worked with MGSD, and left board members Susan Fox and Susan Manning pleased with the community engagement process, which they both discussed during the approval process of the MGSD plan.
“The facilitator did a wonderful job, and the group, the whole group, parents, community members, teachers, everybody there, everyone was engaged,” Fox said. “I think pretty much everybody talked, not only in our small groups, but we just had great conversations. The whole thing was really, extremely well done.”
The feedback process, Tarnutzer and school board members said, is very important in their process. They hope to engage all corners of the McFarland community, not just the families that are steadily involved in the district to shape a strategic plan to the community.
In Schroeder’s opinion, a good strategic plan is “lean,” and is a “gift” for the community.
“I like to think of a good, lean strategic plan as your is your gift to your community and your students now and in the future, because it’s actually one of the best ways you can show that you love it, because it’s going to, it’s going to position you to have much deeper execution.
A strategic plan is a planning document developed by school board members and administrators that set down the district’s values and guide operations and decision-making for years to come.
While a strategic plan identifies the focus of the district, Sarah Burmeister, a Marquette University clinical assistant professor of educational policy and leadership, said the plans are central to guiding the future of how school districts run.
“It’s really about making sure that we are strategizing, that we’re doing things purposefully, that intentionality is all directed towards bringing systems into alignment, to make sure that they’re effective, and it’s making sure that we get rid of what’s not working effectively,” Burmeister said.