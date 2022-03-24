McFarland School Board resolves to support LGBTQ students

While state legislators nationwide have passed a record-number of bills limiting the rights of LGBTQ Americans, McFarland’s School Board unanimously passed a resolution aimed at supporting and affirming transgender students Monday night, March 21.
Ahead of the resolution’s reading, board members read 37 submitted public comments, 36 of which supported the motion.
“I am 100% in support of this resolution,” Jennifer Gotcher wrote in her comment. “This comes at a very uneasy time for LGBTQI+ kids, a time when anti-LGBTQI+ bills and other legislation, rooted in ignorance, misinformation and fear are sweeping the country. This resolution is an extra step that shows all of the students in McFarland that they will be seen, heard, valued and most importantly, supported.”
As noted repeatedly by members of the public and board members alike, passage of the resolution comes at a tumultuous time. While last year was called “worst year in recent history for LGBTQ state legislative attacks” by the Human Rights Campaign after 191 bills were proposed, 2022 has already seen 238 bills proposed by lawmakers, according to MSNBC.
Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” bill, otherwise known as “Don’t Say Gay” bill by critics, continues to garner national headlines, as it aims to limit not only instruction of gender identity and sexuality, but also allow parents to stop their students from receiving health or counseling services, to name a few.
During the public comment section, someone mentioned that just this weekend the participation of a transgender women, Lia Thomas, in the NCAA women’s swim championship sparked debate, with some protesting that she would hold a physical advantage over her fellow swimmers.
Thomas won one of her three events, while finishing in the top eight in the other two, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Fairness in sports was the topic of concern for the single letter that opposed the resolution, but as pointed out by Board President Craig Howery and the language of the resolution itself, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has a policy in place to guide a transgender student’s eligibility to compete.
As for the debate on whether transgender athletes hold a physical advantage over their peers, JD Fesser, a McFarland High School student athlete, doesn’t believe this should be of concern.
“I would also like to bring up the point of trans athletes and sports, trans athletes may have a competitive advantage or disadvantage based on biological sex, which can be a problem in competition,” Fessler wrote in his statement. “However, as an athlete, I don’t believe it should stop the resolution from passing. At the high school levels, there are so few trans athletes that I don’t think it matters whether or not they’re allowed to compete in sports as the gender they identify as, I don’t think it’s a frequent enough occurrence to warrant any significant debate.”
Heidi Meyer, who is a seventh grade teacher in the district and a co-advisor for the school’s Gender and Sexuality Alliance, emphasized the importance of support for LGBTQ students’ mental and physical health, especially at school, which she called the “last line of defense” for some students.
Meyer also read a statement on behalf of a student, who she said did not feel safe coming to the meeting themselves to make their statement. The student introduced themselves as Mystery Person Number One, because the student’s parents are unaware of their LGBTQ status.
“I don’t think that I am speaking just for myself when I say that more support for the LGBTQ+ youth, whether they are out to everyone or whether they are mystery people, will be widely accepted,” Mystery Person Number One said in their statement. “We want to make our school a safe place and letting kids be themselves without fear is the best way to do it.”
Howery and School Board Member Kathleen Green agreed that there is plenty more work to be done.
“We’ll be making real progress when there comes a time that you don’t have to have these resolutions; it’s just assumed that school is a safe and healthy place for everyone,” Howery said. “We’re not there yet, but I think this is a great place to start.”