A year of transition: McFarland School District hires new middle school principal

The McFarland School District has hired a new principal to fill the soon-to-be vacant position at Indian Mound Middle School, after promoting current building principal Aaron Tarnutzer to superintendent.
Jamie Thomas, who currently serves as principal at Badger Ridge Middle School in Verona, will become the new principal at Indian Mound in July after being officially approved by the board of education at its next meeting on April 18.
Thomas is already a member of the McFarland community, living in the area since 2013, with two children in the district.
“As educators, we pour ourselves into our school community and create a school family. I am honored to be able to do this work for my own community,” Thomas said “As a leader, I am in service of our students and families and feel extremely honored to be doing the work in the community in which I live.”
Tarnutzer’s first task as superintendent, he said, was to hire his replacement as the IMMS principal.
As he moves forward with his new role in the district, Tarnutzer said he can relax knowing that he’s leaving the middle school, a building he has grown to love during his time there, in good hands.
“I’m just so excited for what she’s going to bring,” Tarnutzer said.
When Tarnutzer was first hired as principal, 10 years ago, there was a list of qualities the district was looking for in their candidates, he said. To this day, Tarnutzer has the list on the back of his office door, to remind him of the district’s vision.
Tarnutzer said he wanted a similar approach in the hiring process this time around. Staff played an integral role in the selection process, by first responding to a questionnaire about the qualities they were looking for in a new principal.
Then, staff members took part in the search committee, which had no limit on the number of members, Tarnutzer said. Eighteen staff members took on the task and landed on Thomas as the right candidate for the job.
“It was a resounding expression of confidence in Jamie, that she’d be the best person for the role,” Tarnutzer said.
The most important qualities for the new principal, according to the staff questionnaire, was the ability to connect with staff and students and build trusting relationships.
Thomas has a jump on these qualities, already being familiar with the district.
“I feel that these three questions keep me grounded in the work I do: ‘What do I believe in? What do I value? What do I stand for?’ Thomas said. “I believe in belonging. I value identity. I stand for equity and justice.”