McFarland School District

Asymptomatic students exposed to COVID can still attend McFarland schools

McFarland School District will no longer complete contact tracing as part of its COVID-19 mitigation strategies for the upcoming 2022-23 school year in accordance with new recommendations from public health agencies.

Quarantine guidelines will also change, Superintendent Aaron Tarnutzer explained in an Aug. 15 school board update. Students previously had to quarantine after being exposed, but they will now still be able to attend school as long as they remain symptom free and wear a mask for a full 10 days.

