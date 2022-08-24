Asymptomatic students exposed to COVID can still attend McFarland schools

McFarland School District will no longer complete contact tracing as part of its COVID-19 mitigation strategies for the upcoming 2022-23 school year in accordance with new recommendations from public health agencies.
Quarantine guidelines will also change, Superintendent Aaron Tarnutzer explained in an Aug. 15 school board update. Students previously had to quarantine after being exposed, but they will now still be able to attend school as long as they remain symptom free and wear a mask for a full 10 days.
The district will continue to maintain a COVID-19 page on the website, updating once a week rather than daily and will notify families if there is a positive case in their child’s classroom for kindergarten through fifth grade, Tarnutzer said. Families will no longer receive daily email updates.
The district will continue to encourage masking and vaccinations, but will not require either, Tarnutzer said, calling both decisions personal to families. Outside of kindergarteners, with 41% vaccinated, the student vaccination rates range from around 70% to 86%, as of Aug. 10. Last year, 94% of staff were vaccinated, according to district data.
“I don’t see a problem with reminding folks and recommendations to folks, while understanding that all of these are private family decisions that need to be made, but along with actions come consequences,” board president Craig Howery said.
If students are unable to mask, they will need to quarantine, Tarnutzer said. Students who test positive will have to quarantine for at least five days. If they are symptom free after five days, students would be able to return to school as long as they practice strict masking.
“When we talk about what strictly masked means, that means masking outside, that means when they eat lunch, they end up eating lunch with other people who are positive,” Tarnutzer explained. “As a building administrator, who would show them this place to eat, I would say you will not be alone, you’ll be eating with other people who are also positive, because you can’t get more positive.”
The board unanimously approved the recommended changes, putting the district a step closer to handling COVID-19 like any other communicable disease.
