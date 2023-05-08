Chesterton Academy — Queen of Martyrs announced that it is opening a high school in Sun Prairie in the fall of 2024.
“As an independent school, we are proud to receive full approval from Bishop Hying and the Diocese, marking an important milestone in our mission to provide a faith-filled educational option to families living in Sun Prairie and the surrounding communities,” the press release said.
The school identifies as a Catholic classical high school.
“Classical education is a time-tested approach that integrates the wisdom of the ages with a rigorous academic curriculum, fostering the development of well-rounded individuals,” the release added. “Drawing from the rich, Catholic intellectual tradition, the curriculum will offer a comprehensive education that relies upon the tried and true tradition of reading inspiring classic literary pieces, mastering mathematical and scientific principles, and embracing the arts.” Students will engage with the works of great thinkers and writers, cultivating critical thinking, effective communication and a lifelong pursuit of knowledge.
According to the release, one of the distinguishing features of the academy is their commitment to the formation of the whole person.
“Students will be in an environment that fosters the joy of community and the wonder of learning where they can encounter Christ and experience his love, so they can in turn share his love with others,” the release said. “We are committed to instilling in our students a deep love for truth, beauty and goodness, nurturing their intellectual, spiritual and moral growth to form future leaders who will make a positive impact in our society.”
The academy acknowledges that they can’t achieve their mission without the community’s support, and relies on the giving of those who want to see the school succeed.
“We humbly ask for your help and invite individuals, families and organizations to consider investing in the education of our youth,” the release said. “Through financial gifts and volunteers, our community can contribute to the growth and development of future generations, preparing them to be compassionate, responsible and well-educated individuals.”
According to the release, contributions will be used to secure a location, offset operational expenses, provide faculty with competitive salaries and offer financial aid and scholarships. “Together, we can ensure that every student who desires a Catholic classical education has the opportunity to receive one,” the release said.
Visit ChestertonQofM.com to learn more about the new, educational offering in Sun Prairie.