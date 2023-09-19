At this year’s McFarland Community Festival, a ceremony will celebrate the village’s historic Ho-Chunk Land Acknowledgement, one that recognizes the Ho-Chunk as the original inhabitants of the community. The Indigenous Solidarity Collective of McFarland, comprising McFarland Resident Art Shegonee who is a Native American Ambassador to Wisconsin, McFarland High School Social Studies Teacher Brian Ward and School District Superintendent Aaron Tarnutzer, among others, have planned the ceremony for two years, according to member Dawn Shegonee. In May, the McFarland Village Board and School hosted a ceremonial flag raising ceremony as Village President Carolyn Clow read from the Ho-Chunk Land Acknowledgement. The official language for that Land Acknowledgement Statement was developed by the Indigenous Solidarity Collective with support from village and school board members as a “step toward building a relationship with the Ho-Chunk Nation, the original stewards of the land,” as the statement reads. On Saturday, Sept. 23, a celebration of the growing relationship will take place at 11 a.m. at Arnold Larson Park, weather permitting. In case of rain, the ceremony will be at McFarland High School. The community is invited to learn, listen and make commitments to recognizing the full history of honoring land and to focus on the community efforts going forward. It will feature speakers and Ho-Chunk Drum, singers and dancers led by Elliott Funmaker Sr., the manager and head singer of the Wisconsin Dells Singers and Dancers Troupe. Brian Ward will emcee the event, where Superintendent Tarnutzer and President Clow will speak. Elliott Funmaker Sr. is an enrolled member of the Ho-Chunk Nation with ties to Meskwaki Settlement in Tama, Iowa, from his mother, Ruby (Keahna) Funmaker. Local resident Art Shegonee will also speak. He is a Native American Ambassador to Wisconsin Indian Summer and Call for Peace Drum and Dance Company. A member of the Menominee and Potowatomi tribes in Wisconsin, his name is Canasa (Little Golden Eagle). As a member of the wolf clan, he is a traditional dancer in pow-wows throughout Wisconsin. Plans to broaden the relationship between the McFarland community of today and the Ho-Chunk Nation beyond Saturday’s ceremony are already underway. The Indigenous Solidarity Collective (ESCM) of McFarland is partnering with the E.D. Locke Library this fall to host a community book read of “Becoming Kin: An Indigenous Call to Unforgetting the Past and Reimagining Our Future,” by author Patty Krawec. The library has arranged to have multiple copies available for checkout. For those interested in joining with others in a shared discussion of the book, ISCM will host two consecutive gatherings on Wednesdays Oct. 25 and Nov. 8, from 6:30 — 8 p.m. in the library community room.
