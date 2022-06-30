District to be affected 'quite a bit' by proposed landfill, community group says

The proposed Dane County landfill at the Yahara Hills Golf Course continues to face opposition from McFarland residents, with a community group presenting concerns to the school board during a June 20 meeting.
Mike Pfohl and Dan Parks, members of Neighbors for a Better Landfill, a community coalition opposing the project, spoke to the school board about the possible impacts of the development on the community, specifically the school district.
“Since it is about 2,000 feet away from McFarland School District land,” Paul said. “This will affect this board and this community quite a bit.”
While smell has been a topic of discussion, Parks said he has more concerns about possible health and environmental impacts resulting from pollution exposure.
Parks referenced data saying health risks are heightened for those who live within 5 kilometers, or about 3 miles, of landfill sites, according to a report published by the International Journal of Epidemiology. The research showed a strong association between pollutants emitted from landfills and deaths caused by lung cancer, Park said, as well as deaths and hospitalizations for other respiratory diseases, with results being prominent in children.
Pointing to this research, Parks emphasized the proximity the landfill would have to McFarland schools.
“All of our schools are within a three mile radius (of the planned site),” Parks said. “Not to mention the thousands of residents in the area.”
The site, Parks said, would also be surrounded by wetlands, with some wetlands on the property itself, posing possible consequences for watershed runoff.
“This thing will basically get into our streams, wetlands, that essentially gets back into our lakes and just the fact that our Wisconsin lakes are already contaminated – it’s kind of scary that they’re even proposing this to us to be quite honest with you,” Parks said.
Pfohl and Parks encouraged residents to get involved in the process by reaching out to county board members as well as speaking at future meetings.
Municipalities within 1,500 feet of the proposed site are typically invited into the discussions. Those municipalities are the city of Madison, the town of Blooming Grove and the town of Cottage Grove. While the village of McFarland is not within that boundary, Village President Carolyn Clow said the village has requested to join the local negotiating agreement process.
At an April 21 listening session held in the village of McFarland by local neighborhood associations, John Welch, the director of Dane County Department of Waste and Renewables, encouraged local residents to stay involved in the siting and approval process.
“We are not trying to hide anything. The more people we can get here and get feedback (from), we want that,” Welch said.
Welch said the site has seen minimal impacts from pests in the area, except the inconvenience of seagulls present. Welch also said traffic through local neighborhoods at a potential new landfill is unlikely, and that the county has an extensive private well monitoring program to protect local water.
The development would take up 230 acres and has hopes to include both a landfill and a “Sustainability Campus,” a suite of recycling facilities and sustainable businesses to reduce the volume of waste entering the landfill.
The land sale agreement for the 230 acres, coming in at around $5.5 million, was approved by the City of Madison’s Finance Committee while changes to the Yahara Hills Neighborhood Development Plan passed through the city’s plan commission on April 25. But, the process is still in its early stages, as the earliest ground could be broken at the site is in 2028.
Discussions about a future landfill, Welch said, are beginning now because the current Dane County landfill, Rodefeld Landfill at 7102 U.S. Highway 12-18, will be full in less than ten years. Planning for a new landfill typically takes ten years and landfills require new approvals every 15 years, Welch said.