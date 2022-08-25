 Skip to main content
Equity coordinator position in McFarland School District could become full-time for 2023-24

McFarland School District

This year, the McFarland School District created three additional part-time positions focused on guiding the district’s equity professional development and connecting efforts between individual school’s within the district.

The temporary, part-time positions, superintendent Aaron Tarnutzer said, are intended to be temporary stepping stones as the district works toward creating a full-time, dedicated position. But the district has work to do first, Tarnutzer said, including finding the funds to support an additional position and building the necessary support structure.

Natural Circles of Support program aims to improve minority student experience, remedy equity problems

