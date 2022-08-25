Equity coordinator position in McFarland School District could become full-time for 2023-24

This year, the McFarland School District created three additional part-time positions focused on guiding the district’s equity professional development and connecting efforts between individual school’s within the district.
The temporary, part-time positions, superintendent Aaron Tarnutzer said, are intended to be temporary stepping stones as the district works toward creating a full-time, dedicated position. But the district has work to do first, Tarnutzer said, including finding the funds to support an additional position and building the necessary support structure.
“I have learned in this work, which it’s a hard thing to accept, is that you need to be very slow, intentional, but patient, because there is a sense of urgency for this work,” Tarnutzer said. “Yet, if you move too fast, you’re not going to have the impact that you’re hoping for.”
The part-time positions include an equity coordinator along with a K-5 and grades 6-12 teacher equity leaders, which focus on training teachers on culturally and linguistically responsive teaching and learning.
Culturally and linguistically responsive teaching and learning is a practice that recognizes that students have differing experiences or knowledge and uses those experiences and background knowledge to shape how the classroom experiences.
In practice, that means finding out more about the student before making assumptions, said Anne Nichols, the high school’s associate principal, who is also serving as the district’s equity coordinator.
“Culturally responsive teaching is about looking at the kids in our classrooms, and saying, “What is your history? What is your background? Who are you? How do you learn best?’” Nichols said.
“Then, as a teacher saying, ‘I’m going to validate who you are, I’m going to say you are good enough where you are, I’m going to affirm who you are. Then I’m going to build and bridge so that you can continue to grow and be successful in a multitude of ways in addition to where you are comfortable,’” she continued.
Her role as equity coordinator, Nichols said, is working with district and building administrators to create a sustainable program that teaches staff about diversity and what it means to teach to different cultures. That can mean socio-economic standing, ability, age, gender, sexual orientation, among other things.
“My biggest goal is to show teachers that diversity does not end at race or skin color,” Nichols said.
Last year, the equity leadership team created a neurodiversity book study for district teachers in what Nichols called the foundational phase and this year they undertook the implementation of a binder study of the methods discussed in the book. This, Nichols said, included teachers learning how to use the methods in their classrooms to find what was most effective.
Tarnutzer is hopeful the district will be able to make a final decision by March – in time to hire for the 2023-24 school year – on whether the new, full-time position will come to fruition and what exactly is in the job description.
“We’re kind of owning our responsibility and accountability for it, and getting things set up so that we can help that person be successful,” Tarnutzer said.
Lauren is Wis. born and raised. She graduated from UW-Madison, earning a degree in journalism and certificate in photography. Now, she covers the Cambridge, Deerfield, Lake Mills, Marshall, McFarland, Monona Grove, and Waterloo School Districts.