Labor pains: EMS, fire departments struggle to recruit, retain paid-staff, volunteers

Across Wisconsin, fire departments and emergency medical service (EMS) agencies have a people problem — a major people problem.

They don’t have enough of them. They are struggling to hire and retain paramedics, firefighters and emergency technicians.

Firefighters, EMTs and paramedics all go through significant training including for volunteer positions.
Emergency management services (EMS) agencies and fire departments across the country are facing sometimes critical labor shortages.
The Beloit Fire Department and other emergency agencies across state and country have been challenged by labor shortages. Those shortages have hit volunteer EMS agencies particularly hard.
Volunteer and career EMS and fire departments across the state are facing labor shortages.

Correction

In the first story of this series about the condition of EMS statewide, staff incorrectly identified Lake Mills EMS member Jim Colegrove. We apologize for the error. 

