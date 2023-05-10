Kenneth Romick holds a snake at the McFarland Bird Festival. Participants at the festival, in honor of World Migratory Bird Day, held reptiles, visited with a turkey vulture, went on guided bird walks and made crafts on Saturday, May 14.
MCFARLAND — Visit the Lewis Park Shelter to experience the McFarland Bird Festival from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 13. Fellow bird lovers will be able to explore booths with information and activities, enter raffles and enjoy guided bird walks at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Lower Mud Lake.
The all-ages event is free and open to the public to enjoy.
Raffle prizes include bird houses from local artist Gary Schneider, prizes donated by Farwell Gallery and Jung’s Garden Center. Raffle tickets for the 2023 McFarland Bird Festival are on sale now at the front desk of the E.D Locke Public Library, which is located at 5920 Milwaukee St.
Proceeds from the raffle ticket sale will be used to support birding in McFarland. Tickets cost $5 each or five for $20, and can be purchased with cash or checks made out to “Friends of McFarland Parks.” Buy tickets at the library through May 12 and at the McFarland Bird Festival on May 13.
Lewis Park Shelter is located at 5012 Highland Drive in McFarland, which is designated as a Bird City in Wisconsin.
In April, the McFarland Village Board approved a resolution acknowledging World Migratory Bird Day in McFarland on the second Saturday in May, which this year coincides with the village’s Bird Festival on May 13.
According to the proclamation, since 1993, World Migratory Bird Day has focused public attention on the nearly 350 species of birds that travel between nesting habitats in communities in North America and wintering grounds in Central and South America.