MCFARLAND — Visit the Lewis Park Shelter to experience the McFarland Bird Festival from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 13. Fellow bird lovers will be able to explore booths with information and activities, enter raffles and enjoy guided bird walks at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Lower Mud Lake.

The all-ages event is free and open to the public to enjoy.

Tags