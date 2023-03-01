The McFarland Food Pantry will receive $50,00 from Dane County as part of an emergency assistance grant, the county announced last week.

The grant, which awarded $2 million across 18 pantries, comes as temporary funding increases to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) come to an end. The increases were meant to help families endure financial strains during the pandemic, but are expected to sunset at the end of February.

