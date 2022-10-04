McFarland High School assistant principal resigns month after incident

The McFarland School District’s equity coordinator and assistant high school principal resigned Oct. 3 following a Sept. 13 incident involving the use of a racial epithet.
The school board accepted Anne Nichols’ resignation during its Oct. 3 meeting after a petition calling for her removal from the district. The petition alleged that Nichols used the slur while speaking to a student.
Nichols confirmed the incident in resignation letter, stating she had used the word while asking a clarifying question to address a situation where one student had allegedly directed it toward another student.
“While I immediately recognized my mistake and apologized, I acknowledge the impact that hearing this word can have,” Nichols said in the resignation letter. “I know there are inaccurate rumors being shared regarding what occurred, and I want to be clear that in my 33 years of education I have never used a racial slur against a student or any other human being.”
The petition was created by former community member and co-founder of the McFarland Equity Project Sean Chislom. While he wanted the district to take action, Chislom said he initially didn’t want to create the petition, but the lack of “swift” action and requests by community members prompted him to create it last week.
By Oct. 4, it had over 600 signatures.
Superintendent Aaron Tarnutzer, in a communication sent to district families, said the resignation and statement from Nichols was an important step, but not the only step, in making the district stronger.
While recognizing the frustration felt by community members about district communications concerning the incident, Tarnutzer said it was difficult to be transparent while also following legal advice.
But, Chislom wasn’t swayed by recent district communication regarding Nichols’ resignation. Calling it “disheartening,” he told the McFarland Thistle the district communicated very little with the community and could be more transparent with the public about the events.
Tarnutzer, however, emphasized that more information would be shared soon and that the district welcomed feedback.
“Since this incident occurred students and families have taken the time to share their experiences with the school district and how the district can improve in order to better serve students and families, particularly students of color,” Tarnutzer wrote in the email. “We have learned so much and we are using this information to develop a plan with specific steps to address these issues while building upon our existing plan.”
The district will hire an interim associate principal for the remainder of the school year and will hire a long term replacement next spring, with program support teacher Matt Echklund assisting until the role is filled, Tarnutzer said.
For the remainder of the school year, the district’s educational equity efforts will be taken on by director of teaching and learning Melissa Pfohl and Tarnutzer, who was heavily involved in equity efforts before his appointment as superintendent.
But, the district was already exploring options for an equity leadership position after this school year and Tarnutzer said it continues to do so.
Nichols shared her disappointment about how events unfolded in her resignation letter, but wrote that she has “nothing but compassion in my heart for the students, families, and staff who have been impacted by this situation.”
Chislom believes the focus should be on the students impacted by the event, stating that they “shouldn’t have to go to school and hear that from an administrator.”
“I hope everyone can move along with their experiences in their lessons, and we can all be better,” he concluded.