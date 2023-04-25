The McFarland Police Department and McFarland Recreation Aquatics Play will present the First Annual Cops and Bobbers from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, May 13.
Open to kids ages 7 and older, Cops and Bobbers is a children’s fishing event. Children who are 16 years of age or older must have a valid Wisconsin fishing license to participate.
Lunch, and fishing supplies will be provided. An optional fly fishing tutorial event will also be offered as part of Cops and Bobbers.
Registration for the event is required by Sunday, April 30 by going online to mrapnews.activityreg.com. Online registration requires online payment. Once you are finished registering, you will be required to complete payment using a credit/debit card. If you do not pay online at that time, you will not be registered. All credit card transactions (whether online or in‐person) will include a $1.95 credit card processing fee.
As a reminder, If your family participates in the Free/Reduced Lunch Program, or if you would like to request financial assistance, please contact the department via email at mrap@mcfsd.org. Requests must be made annually. Please contact department personnel at mrap@mcfsd.org if you are in a position where you need financial assistance in paying for a program or activity.