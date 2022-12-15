McFarland School district approves 5-year strategic plan

The McFarland School District sets its sights on student belonging, achievement and growth as it takes on its new strategic plan, which board members adopted during a Dec. 5 meeting.
The process went through community feedback opportunities and a committee. The committee, superintendent Aaron Tarnutzer shared, closely represented the district’s demographics.
It spent a lot of time discussing what it means for learners to be supported and how they can best be supported by the learning community that surrounds them, member Araceli Wehr said.
Learners themselves, faculty, families, administration, board members and the outside community are “essential to the success of our learners and are therefore part of the learning community,” she said.
“We had to show up with the passion required to represent a learning community who really cares about its future and the future of its learners,” Wehr said. “We had to listen with patience and kindness as we worked through diverse feedback. We had to have grit to cover all of the topics and maintain focus to ensure that the end result was the best plan possible. In other words, this group really cares.”
Wehr began the presentation by thanking the district for the opportunity to participate.
“I’m being honest when I say I am a better human for participating in this process,” Wehr said.
The district’s new vision is to meet “the needs of every learner every day, and our vision to be an equitable and inclusive community committed to student belonging, achievement and growth.”
Within that vision are eight district commitments.
Committee member Samantha Zeilenga introduced the district’s pillars, which she emphasized were meant to be challenging, but attainable. During the planning process, equity was determined to be a key focus.
While there was debate on whether equity should be its own pillar, it was ultimately decided that equity would be woven into each pillar “so we’re not just checking off boxes and that in everything we do, equity is in our minds.”
The four pillars are education excellence, family and community engagement, exceptional staff and resource allocation. Each pillar comes along with two to four goals.
Zeilenga also emphasized that the district uses the state Department of Public Instruction’s definition of educational equity, meaning “systems that are set up so every student has access to the resources and educational rigor they need, at the right moment in their education across race, gender, ethnicity, language, ability, sexual orientation, family background, and or family income.”
District residents, Tarnutzer said, can expect official district communication regarding the plan sometime in January.
“The District is so pleased with how engaged staff, students, families, and community members were throughout this process,” Tarnutzer wrote in an email. “Both the process and the product exceeded expectations. We were able to look at many perspectives and use data to create a plan together that provides clear direction for the important work ahead of us. We are looking forward to reporting out next steps and holding ourselves accountable to the ambitious objectives that were set.”
Lauren is Wis. born and raised. She graduated from UW-Madison, earning a degree in journalism and certificate in photography. Now, she covers the Cambridge, Deerfield, Lake Mills, Marshall, McFarland, Monona Grove, and Waterloo School Districts.