McFarland School District

McFarland schools balance budget with $1.8 million of ESSER funds, approves $8.51 tax rate

The McFarland School District recently finalized its 2022-23 budget, which uses $1.8 million in one-time federal funding awarded to schools to weather the COVID-19 pandemic to patch budget holes.

District business manager Jeff Mahoney said the district also used $1.2 million in profits from the district’s virtual charter school, Wisconsin Virtual Academy, to cover what the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds didn’t.

