McFarland schools balance budget with $1.8 million of ESSER funds, approves $8.51 tax rate

The McFarland School District recently finalized its 2022-23 budget, which uses $1.8 million in one-time federal funding awarded to schools to weather the COVID-19 pandemic to patch budget holes.
District business manager Jeff Mahoney said the district also used $1.2 million in profits from the district’s virtual charter school, Wisconsin Virtual Academy, to cover what the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds didn’t.
The district will likely do so again next year, Mahoney said. He estimates the use of $2.5 million to patch next budget season’s projected deficit. Noting that 42 Wisconsin school districts had operational referendums on the Nov. 8 ballot, he said McFarland will likely have to do the same in the future.
“If something doesn’t change with school funding, we will likely need to hold a vote on an operational referendum to meet our existing program needs for the 2024-25 school year,” Mahoney said.
District residents can expect a tax rate of $8.51 per $1,000 of equalized property value, or $850 per $100,000 of equalized property value, down 19.5% from last year’s rate of $10.52 per $1,000. Mahoney explained that this was due a “historic” increase in equalized property value, with values jumping 18% from last year’s value.
The equalized property value for the district is about $2.14 billion, according to the Department of Revenue. The district, Mahoney said, is also receiving 31% more in state aid.
In total, the district will levy about $17.5 million in taxes from residents, down 4.5% from last year’s levy of $18.32 million.
Lauren is Wis. born and raised. She graduated from UW-Madison, earning a degree in journalism and certificate in photography. Now, she covers the Cambridge, Deerfield, Lake Mills, Marshall, McFarland, Monona Grove, and Waterloo School Districts.