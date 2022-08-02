McFarland is looking for input from residents on how to structure the growing east side of the village as a tightening housing market increases costs and limits availability.
A new survey, which opened this week, asks residents for feedback on three maps of proposed future land use.
The village is in the process of updating its 2008 East Side Neighborhood Growth Area Plan. The East Side Plan provides recommendations on future development on the village’s east side, including the location, type, density, and intensity of a variety of land uses.
The goal of the update, according to McFarland Community and Economic Development Director Andrew Bremer, is “to think about what are the long-term best uses of the continued growth of the village.”
The village hired planning consultants MSA Professional Services and Redevelopment Resources to assist in updating the plan and has hosted two public information sessions about proposed changes.
Now, McFarland is seeking input from residents. A survey with three proposed concepts for an updated east side growth plan is available on the village website until Aug. 14.
“There was an interesting conversation early on that this plan would be for the future generations, 20 to 30 years down the road,” said Bradley Vowels-Katter, urban designer with MSA, summarizing the conversation with his small group. “We have to think in terms of what the kindergarteners now are going to be needing when they’re our age, but also addressing an aging population as well.”
A lot has changed since the 2008 East Side Neighborhood Growth Area Plan was approved more than a decade ago.
Many of the subdivisions on the village’s east side have reached or are nearing full build-out, including Juniper Ridge, Prairie Place, and Park View Estates. Past and potential future annexations to the village from the towns of Cottage grove, Blooming Grove, Dunn and Pleasant springs have expanded the village’s east and north boundaries. And the demand for housing and business opportunities in the village have changed.
Taken together, Bremer said, “it was time to take a fresh look at that plan.”
Bremer said he sometimes hears from residents who are struggling to find housing opportunities in the village, from residents looking to downsize to families whose children can’t afford to rent.
“The east side provides an opportunity to plan for those needs by having a variety of residential uses,” Bremer said, “as well as having some business to support the community.”
According to research presented at the July 28 public information session by MSA, housing affordability in McFarland has decreased, with median home prices rising 38% from 2017 to 2021.
Housing is tight in McFarland, according to the presentation, with a 2% rental property vacancy and an owned property vacancy of less than one percent. Typical rates are 5-7% vacancy for rentals and 2% vacancy for ownership, according to MSA.
At the July 14 public information session, participants discussed the housing market and business climate in McFarland.
Becky Binz, housing and recreational specialist for MSA, said in the meeting that rising rent and home prices have outpaced increases in income in the village. Median income increased by 4% from 2017 to 2020, Binz said, compared to a 26% increase in median rent and a 31% increase in median home sale price during the same time period.
Kristen Fish-Peterson, Principal & CEO of Madison-based economic development firm Redevelopment Resources, discussed business development opportunities within the village.
Fish-Peterson referred to a recent survey of McFarland residents. Between 50% and 80% of respondents said McFarland doesn’t have enough arts and craft supply shops, specialty food stores, clothing and apparel retailers, deli and butcher shops, bakeries and coffee shops and sit-down restaurants.
Fish-Peterson said there is a $5.4 million gap between what residents are spending in McFarland and what they would be willing to spend. Right now, these dollars are being spent elsewhere, including in Madison and on online stores. Fish-Peterson identified opportunities for McFarland in health & personal care; clothing; shoes; jewelry, luggage and leather goods; sporting and hobby goods, and musical instruments.
Collecting survey results
The plan commission will oversee the creation of two detailed land use plans based on feedback from the survey.
A draft plan will be presented to the public at an open house in November, according to the survey website, with an adoption process slated for early 2023.