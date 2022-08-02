Draft East Side Study Area Map
Courtesy of Village of McFarland

McFarland is looking for input from residents on how to structure the growing east side of the village as a tightening housing market increases costs and limits availability.

A new survey, which opened this week, asks residents for feedback on three maps of proposed future land use.

Download PDF East Side Plan Preliminary Land Use Concepts 1
East Side Plan Preliminary Land Use Concepts 1
Download PDF East Side Plan Preliminary Land Use Concepts 2
East Side Plan Preliminary Land Use Concepts 2
Download PDF East Side Plan Preliminary Land Use Concepts 3
East Side Plan Preliminary Land Use Concepts 3
East Side Neighborhood Plan Update

Scan the QR code with your smartphone’s camera to visit East Side Neighborhood Plan Update project web page on the village of McFarland website.

