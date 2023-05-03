John Stransky received a resolution of commendation from Village President Carolyn Clow during the April 25 McFarland Village Board meeting for his years of service to the village, including his service as a member of the Police and Fire Commission.
MCFARLAND — McFarland Village Board members on April 25 voted to throw money down a hole — literally — to proceed with the village’s Public Safety Center and a June 5 completion date.
The board voted to authorize a $102,666 change order to stabilize the hole near the police department portion of the building and complete the project. Village Administrator Matt Schuenke said he believed the village’s insurance carrier will cover the cost less the $25,000 deductible on the policy.
Despite assurances from Jordan Schulz that the hole would be filled and stabilized, board members expressed concerns over the ongoing costs associated with the project.
Trustee Ed Wreh, for example, asked about the responsibility associated with the contractor accepting the site as being suitable for the center to be constructed upon.
“Now hearing there may be additional cost . . . I don’t feel comfortable with this,” Wreh told the board.
“So far we’re coming up with no causation other than natural,” Schulz said, adding that he can’t point his finger at the general contractor Cullen or the engineer associated with the project. “The Mother Nature component of it can’t be highlighted enough.”
Wreh said he realized the end of the project is quickly approaching, but opposed the village taking on the costs.
Schuenke said everyone is trying to figure out what caused the hole to occur, and how to fill it so it does not occur again.
“If the [insurance] coverage is authorized, it will be provided,” Schuenke said. He indicated during the discussion that the village’s carrier has given soft approval of covering the cost.
The board voted unanimously to approve the change order to fill the hole and complete the project.
John Stransky commendation
Village President Carolyn Clow presented retiring McFarland Police & Fire Commissioner John Stransky with a resolution commending his service to the village from 2007-23.
Stransky was appointed in 2007 to replace Frank Meyers and appointed PFC president in 2010 and chosen each year to be president until his retirement in 2023. According to the resolution, Stransky presided over 121 PFC meetings equating to 500 hours of service.
During his tenure, Stransky supervised the hiring of the current police chief, hiring 15 of the MPD’s 18 sworn staffers, led the village through the merger of the Fire & Rescue departments including the appointment of the first and current fire chief as well as all current full-time career staff members in the department.
Clow told the board that she met Stransky and he has counseled her over the years.
Stransky attended the meeting to accept the resolution. He said he began his career in public safety as a dispatcher for the Sun Prairie Police Department 50 years ago. “I’m going to find a committee,” he told the board, “that takes a few less hours.”
“Our departments will not be the same without you,” Clow told him and the board.
Plans approved, amended
Acting on recommendations from the village’s Community Development Authority, the board adopted the McFarland Strategic Economic Plan, the McFarland Housing Needs Assessment Study and amended the village’s Comprehensive Plan to adopt and incorporate the 2023 East Side Plan.
Net Zero Community Center?
Acting on a recommendation from the village board’s Sustainability & Natural Resources Committee, trustees approved a proposal from HGA for Comprehensive Energy Planning and Predesign Net Zero Energy Services for the village’s Community Center.
The board amended the agreement to include park shelters in the village before voting for final adoption.
World Migratory Bird Day
Clow read, and the board approved, a resolution acknowledging World Migratory Bird Day in McFarland on the second Saturday in May, which this year coincides with the village’s Bird Festival on May 13. The village is also acknowledged as a Bird City (see a copy of the resolution with the online version of this story at https://www.hngnews.com/mcfarland_thistle).
Since 1993, World Migratory Bird Day has focused public attention on the nearly 350 species of birds that travel between nesting habitats in communities in North America and wintering grounds in Central and South America.