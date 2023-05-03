MCFARLAND — McFarland Village Board members on April 25 voted to throw money down a hole — literally — to proceed with the village’s Public Safety Center and a June 5 completion date.

The board voted to authorize a $102,666 change order to stabilize the hole near the police department portion of the building and complete the project. Village Administrator Matt Schuenke said he believed the village’s insurance carrier will cover the cost less the $25,000 deductible on the policy.

Stransky and Clow

John Stransky received a resolution of commendation from Village President Carolyn Clow during the April 25 McFarland Village Board meeting for his years of service to the village, including his service as a member of the Police and Fire Commission.