The McFarland Village Board is seeking applications for a replacement village trustee following the unexpected resignation of Chris St. Clair.
Village Board President Carolyn Clow said in a July 12 board meeting that St. Clair submitted his resignation, effective immediately, to the board over the July 4 weekend.
In a public letter to McFarland staff, committee members and residents, St. Clair said he was resigning because of a change in “life circumstances” and a desire to focus on his career and family.
At the July 12 meeting, the board voted to open the vacant trustee position to any McFarland residents interested in applying. The village board will vote to appoint the replacement in August.
Clow asked the board to publicize the vacancy.
“Folks are more likely to sign up when they’re asked, particularly women,” Clow said. “Those asks really help to get good people.”
The board last appointed a replacement trustee in May 2021, when it selected Edward Wreh to fill the vacancy created by Clow’s election as village president in April 2021.
Details on the selection process
Interested residents must submit an application by noon on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Applicants must be able to attend the Village Board meeting on Aug. 11, where the board will interview applicants.
Prior to the meeting, applications will be published in the meeting packet on Aug. 4 for the public to review. The community is invited to provide feedback on the candidates to the board by emailing Village Clerk-Treasurer Cassandra Suettinger at cassandra.suettinger@mcfarland.wi.us.
At the Aug. 11 meeting, applicants will each give a 5-minute presentation to the board to introduce themselves and why they would like to be a trustee. The presentation will be followed by questions from the board.
The board will select a candidate at the meeting.
Residents interested in the appointment can submit their application using an online form, by email to Suettinger, by mail to Village of McFarland, ATTN: Cassandra Suettinger, PO Box 110, McFarland, WI 53558 or in person at the drop box in the McFarland Municipal Center parking lot. Interested applicants can call the McFarland Administrative Office, 608-838-3153, for a hard copy of the application form.
St. Clair leaves “confident” and “grateful”
In his resignation letter, St. Clair praised village staff and projects McFarland has recently pursued, including the new Public Safety Center, park additions, website updates and the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.
“I am so grateful that we have excellent people running our Village who have a keen eye on the future and possibilities,” wrote St. Clair, who was elected to the board in April 2021. “As I leave, I feel confident that the Village is extremely well-positioned both now and moving forward.”
“We appreciate Chris’ service to the Community, and thank him for the time he committed to making the Village a better place,” Clow said in an email. “We all wish him well and best of luck in future endeavors.”