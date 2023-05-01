The McFarland Village Board is inching closer to a decision about what to do with its municipal center — either an expanded and remodeled single story $17.1 million facility or adding a second floor with some departments relocated and some remodeling taking place as part of a $23.9 million facility.

Both concepts were preferred by the public after an open house on April 20, according to Village Administrator Matt Schuenke, who shared the preferences with the village board as part of an April 25 Committee of the Whole meeting.