The McFarland Village Board is inching closer to a decision about what to do with its municipal center — either an expanded and remodeled single story $17.1 million facility or adding a second floor with some departments relocated and some remodeling taking place as part of a $23.9 million facility.
Both concepts were preferred by the public after an open house on April 20, according to Village Administrator Matt Schuenke, who shared the preferences with the village board as part of an April 25 Committee of the Whole meeting.
The village began assessing its space needs in 2017 when it adopted a facilities master plan, followed in 2022 by the Library Needs Space Study and the McFarland Strategic Implementation Plan to guide future decisions on the use of the Community Center.
Option 1 — Known as the One Story Plan, Option 1 includes a flipped floorpan for village departments, a relocated entry for the community center and an addition to the building which is intended to house an exercise room, a large (1,157 sq. ft) meeting room, a Community Room of 2,150 sq. ft with a breakout smaller meeting room and a committee meeting room. Remodeled space would include Communications (2,088 sq. ft.), Community Development (1,315 sq. ft.), a file/work room for administration of 1,201 sq ft., and 3,162 sq. ft for administration.
Reconfigured first floor space on the interior of the building would be used for senior outreach, a kitchen, storage and a volleyball/basketball court. Newly constructed space in the outreach area is designated in the plan for a multi-purpose/dining room (753 sq. ft.) and story time for the library (roughly 1,200 sq. ft).
Remodeled space near the Main Community Center will be used for library/youth center (about 3,600 sq. ft). A walking track totaling one-tenth of a mile would circulate through the community center hallways.
A separate entrance for public meetings would maintain the existing entrance to the community center.
If Option 1 is selected, the village would likely build into the existing garage bay area to use the space, according to Schuenke.
Option 1 totals roughly 39,000 sq. ft and will cost $17,083,930 using contractor estimates.
Option 2 — Known as the Two Story Plan, Option 2 reconfigures some first floor space for library/youth center use, offices, a break room, multi-purpose, a welcome center/reception area, future event space, a classroom meeting room, a small craft room, two restrooms and smaller storage spaces.
Option 2 moves most offices to the second floor, including Communications, Administration, Community Development and the work room. The Village Board/Community Room is located on the second floor along with a smaller meeting room and a caucus/committee meeting room. Restrooms, a janitor’s closet and future space would also be included on the second floor along with a green roof and a patio.
Schuenke called Option 2 “not light years different from what we looked at previously,” because it includes a mezzanine over the garage space.
Option 2 will cost $23,976,090 for between 50 to 55,000 sq. ft. on two stories.
What is not included in the cost is hazardous materials management, temporary office relocation to complete construction and remodeling, bonding costs, additional reinforcement for roof solar panels, the cost for the panels (roughly $250,000), the green roof cost (approximately $62,000) and the cost to have geothermal heating and cooling in the new facility (roughly $426,000).
In terms of tax impact, Option 1 will cost median value property owners a five-year average of $170 in additional taxes, while Opiton 2 will cost a five-year average of $190 for median value property owners in the village.
In terms of a timeline, Schuenkee said he would like the board to approve a final plan on May 23 at its meeting. Using that timeline, with design taking place from October 2023 to September of 2024, bidding would take place in September through November of 2024, with construction taking place in 2025 and occupancy in 2026.
“Again, as I said at the outset,” Schuenke said, “it’s not going to take place overnight.”
Village Board Trustee Mike Flaherty said he wasn’t sure about moving administration to the second floor because of input received during the meeting. He said moving the administration to the second floor takes away from the transparency of local government.
In response to questions, Schuenke said planning was completed by each department.
“We’ve been very, very conservative on what space was for expansion . . . for other uses in the community,” remarked Village President Carolyn Clow.
Board members also discussed what might happen to the senior center during remodeling of the Community Center, and reaching out to community partners was briefly discussed, but no final decision was made.
Final decisions will be up to the village board to decide at its May 23 meeting.