Natural Circles of Support program aims to improve minority student experience, remedy equity problems

Over a year into a $1 million grant program aimed at improving the social emotional health of Black students, the McFarland School District continues to expand its efforts.
These include a partnership with a Madison based community group dedicated to building relationships to support African American students, Natural Circles of Support.
The organization provides a framework that guides after-school groups for students to share experiences or seek guidance.
The school district and Natural Circles of Support work in partnership with the Wisconsin Center for Education Research to not only engage in programming, but collect data to learn what is affecting the students the most.
“We have seen the benefits of adding mentoring circles to grades 3-5, developing and engaging staff leadership teams, analyzing our district data and current programming, and beginning to engage with families and the community,” Superintendent Aaron Tarnutzer wrote in an email to the Herald-Independent. “We are learning from our students what works and what doesn’t work in a way that we couldn’t have done before.”
He added that the district’s African American students report not experiencing a sense of belonging in the district, which affects their learning and drives the district’s ongoing efforts.
The grant was awarded in January of 2021 through the University of Wisconsin Partnership program, which supports community efforts to improve health and health equity in Wisconsin by addressing social issues that can determine health outcomes.
Tarnutzer explained that there are five key goal areas as a part of the grant programming, consisting of leading mentoring circles for students, empowering a staff leadership team, engaging in a district-wide inquiry, developing and implementing seminars and communities of practice, and engaging families and the community.
In a July 18 update to the board of education, Tarnutzer admitted the district still had more to do to improve experiences of its minority students.
“So some things that we wanted to point out to you in this introduction is that we do have an equity issue,” Tarnutzer told the board.
Circles come in many shapes
Mentor circles are the main component of the group’s mission, Natural Circles of Support executive director Jeffrey Lewis said.
“We invite them to come into circle, which is basically an affinity group and a mentoring group,” Lewis told the McFarland Thistle. “It’s a space for them to be supported, for them to examine their own experiences, explore solutions or ways to improve their experiences in McFarland schools.”
Those circles, Tarnutzer explained in an email, are broken down by grade level or building, depending on the number of participating students.
Lewis emphasized that what comes out of a circle any given day depends entirely on the students participating. Some days, students might need to share about their experiences, Lewis said. Other times, they are ready to be a part of the solution process, as well.
Last fall, McFarland high school students felt that something was missing when it came to the student services department. In an effort to brainstorm how to improve the relationship, the students elected to invite staff members from Student Services into their circle, Lewis said. From there, the group collaborated and changes were implemented to better support the students.
“We’re just there to support the process; we’re not guiding it,” Lewis said.
Training the staff, preparing community
Natural Circles of Support staff offer mentorship during circles, but that eventually will change as collaboration with the district continues.
McFarland School District staff, teachers particularly, Lewis said, will eventually receive training on how to offer mentorship during circles.
The district, along with Natural Circles of Support, is also looking outward to work with community groups, such as McFarland Equity Project. Lewis said he will be joining the Equity Project’s next meeting to discuss possible collaboration opportunities.
While the district recently wrapped up an equity audit in June, McFarland students can expect a more personal introspection in the future. The district is in the beginning stages of planning for an inquiry, something Lewis described as formal surveys that will provide “more in depth information around their (students) experience of school.”
“It gives them (the district) a deeper understanding of what students are experiencing,” Lewis said. “Oftentimes, what comes out of that, are more questions. What more do we need to know? What are the gaps in our knowledge, services or opportunities?”
The effort is aimed at improving experiences for African American students, but Lewis said the process isn’t for Black students alone and could be applied to any student who is struggling or needing extra support. But, he emphasized “there’s a reason” that the program is solely focused on African American students.
The overall goal, according to Tarnutzer, is to create a sustainable system that can go beyond the length of the grant “in order to impact the social, emotional and academic success of all of our students.”
“It is important for the community to know, feel, and see that we are committed to this work beyond just checking a box to say we did something,” Tarnutzer wrote. “We want and need to continue to grow to ensure all of our students experience success.”
He added that the community will have opportunities to get involved as the program grows.
“For now, community members can help through their encouragement, sharing their voice, holding us accountable, and engaging in the work with us, as this is not just a school issue,” he wrote.