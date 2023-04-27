MCFARLAND — Volunteers scattered throughout the village of McFarland on Saturday, April 22 for the 2023 McFarland Community Service Day, which coincided with the opening of the McFarland Community Garden and Earth Day.
Volunteers cleaned up parks, shorelines, roadways and public spaces in McFarland. Family-friendly volunteer opportunities for all ages.
Beginning with a check-in at the McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee St. on Saturday, April 22 between 8 a.m. and noon, volunteers could receive all supplies they needed to help clean up their part of the village.
Coffee, juice, donuts, and healthy snacks provided for all volunteers, are provided courtesy of Kwik Trip. All volunteers were also able to enter a drawing to win a $50 gift certificate to West Star Organics and spread some cheer by creating a card for an older adult Meals on Wheels recipient at the craft station held inside the Community Room at the Municipal Center.
Volunteers including Carolyn Clow cleaned up the Lower McFarland Cemetery at the corner of Milwaukee Street and Broadhead. Volunteers including Shondra Nichols and Brian Hawn assisted at the E.D. Locke Public Library at 5920 Milwaukee St., including dusting surfaces inside the library, weeding and clearing raised flower beds at the library and picking up trash in the library parking lot.
McFarland Lioness Club members filled all volunteer slots to clean, organize and restock the McFarland Food Pantry, located at 5404 Anthony St.
Paul Weeks and Mike Flaherty were among those who braved the snowy conditions to clean the front and back porches at the Larson House, located at 6003 Exchange Road.
More volunteers helped pick up trash around the McFarland Municipal Center, and helped out at Marsh Woods Park, Indian Mound Conservation Park and Taylor Road Conservancy Area, among other natural areas. More volunteers helped at Arnold Larson Park, Autumn Grove, Egner, Cedar Ridge, Highland and even the John Urso Dog Park.
“This is our 14th year, so next year will be our bigger year, the 15th year. Just so you know, we did have a hiatus for a year during COVID,” remarked Katie Gletty-Syoen, the village’s volunteer coordinator.
When asked how many were volunteering for the April 22 Community Service Day, Gletty-Syoen couldn’t give an exact number.
“That’s kind of hard to say because some people go directly out. There are some like groups like a Brownie group or a Boy Scout group or something like that, who will go out together. In past years, it’s been between — well, it’s hard to say because all of those gardeners are volunteering to sign up . . . I’d have to look for 100. Yeah. I would say 125 signed up,” Gletty-Syoen said.
Among those benefiting from both community volunteers and their own volunteers? The McFarland Community Garden, who used old cardboard to form a weed barrier along pathways in the garden and covered the cardboard with wood chips.
Cyndy White with the McFarland Community Garden, which is located at 5710 Anthony St., said on Garden Opening Day, as many people who can volunteer there.
“In the garden space, we have like, oh gosh, I think 75 or 80 family garden spaces. We have a forage garden space school, elementary school garden space, a high school garden plot. And let’s see, and then we have raised beds,” White said.
“So what people are doing today is not working on their personal plots. Today people are actually working on the community spaces . . . we have all the different spaces where it’s shared space that they are working on. So both ways I see pathways they do they distribute straw today. They do mulch and cardboard in the pathways. They put compost in all the raised beds,” White said.
Volunteers used wheelbarrows to move dirt, mulch and cover the pathways. New gardeners are limited to one half plot (10’x20′) unless they have a lot of experience gardening. Returning gardeners may rent one full plot (20’x20′) per household. Raised bed gardeners may only rent one raised bed plot per season due to demand (see mcfarlandcommunitygarden.com for 2023 fees and more information about the garden).
So how does the community of McFarland benefit from volunteers at McFarland Community Service Day?
“We have — I feel like McFarland is so amazing at volunteering, like it doesn’t matter what project comes up, whether it’s garden space or picking up trash, where it needs to be picked up, cleaning up like waterfront or the river areas, the the forest areas, it doesn’t matter,” White said. “I think our village is really great about that. And people tend to come together during big things.”