Strategic planning efforts ramp up, community involvement opportunities begin for McFarland School District

The McFarland School District began its strategic plan listening sessions Monday, Sept. 19, with two remaining opportunities for community members to attend, as the district works towards having a plan for board approval in January 2023.
One session is being offered tonight from 7-8 p.m. The last listening session is scheduled for Sept. 27 from 7-8 p.m. Both sessions will be held over Zoom.
So far, 61 community members have signed up for a listening session, Tarnutzer said, while 31 have signed up to join the strategic planning committee.
Tarnutzer noted that the makeup of the committee closely resembles the student body of the district.
"With some additional recruiting, we do have a very close (representation). We have 15% of our students in the district that receive services for special education services, for what are called 504 plans, and we have 13% of the people signed up (representing those students),” Tarnutzer told the board during a Sept. 19 meeting. “In terms of students of color, 18% of our students identify as students of color, and 18% of the respondents represent students of color.”
