MONONA Saturday, Dec. 17: Skate with Santa and Friends
The Monona Bank RiverRink will hold a skating event where skaters can skate alongside Santa Claus and other characters on Dec. 17 from 1-4 p.m. at 6320 Inland Way. There will be with holiday music, decorations, concessions and photos with Santa.
Saturday, Dec. 17: Family Fun Day
The East Side Club is holding a free family activity day on Dec. 17 at noon at 3735 Monona Drive. Event includes a magic performance by Wayne the Wizard, pizza, balloon animals and visits with Santa.
Friday, Dec. 23: Ugly Sweater Skate
The Monona Bank RiverRink is hosting an ugly sweater skating party on Dec. 23 from 6:30-9 p.m. at 6320 Inland Way.
COTTAGE GROVE Thursday, Dec. 15: Chief Layber’s retirement celebration
There will be a celebration honoring retiring police chief Layber on Dec. 15 from 1-4 p.m. at the Cottage Grove Village Hall, 221 E. Cottage Grove Road.
Friday, Dec. 16: Dusty Road performance
Musicians Dusty Road will perform at 1855 Saloon and Grill on Dec. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at 218 S. Main Street.
MCFARLAND Dec. 2-16: Winter clothing drive
The E.D. Locke Public Library is collecting winter clothing until Dec. 16 at 5920 Milwaukee Street. The library is partnering with Free Sales For Families, a local nonprofit, to collect coats, hats, mittens, golves, scarves and boots.
Saturday, Dec. 17: Cookie decorating
McFarland Lutheran Church and Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin are partnering to host a cookie decorating event from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 5529 Marsh Road on Dec. 17. Cookies and supplies provided, RSVP by Dec. 15.
Sunday, Dec. 18: Storytime with The Grinch
The E.D. Locke Public Library will host a storytime with a special visit from The Grinch on Dec. 18 at 12:30 p.m. at 5920 Milwaukee Street. A read-aloud begins at 1 p.m. in the community room, with treats from McFarland House Cafe to follow.