Arbor Day observance scheduled for April 28

The Village of McFarland will observe Arbor Day from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 28 in Lewis Park, located at 5012 Highland Drive in McFarland. Tree giveaways, a presentation about village tree diversity by McFarland Parks Superintendent, Sayer Larson, kids crafts, and more will be taking place.

McFarland logo