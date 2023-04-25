The Village of McFarland will observe Arbor Day from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 28 in Lewis Park, located at 5012 Highland Drive in McFarland. Tree giveaways, a presentation about village tree diversity by McFarland Parks Superintendent, Sayer Larson, kids crafts, and more will be taking place.
From 8:30-11 a.m. on Saturday April 29, come to the community room at the E.D. Locke Public Library, 5920 Milwaukee St., for the McFarland Optimist-Police-Library Bike Rodeo.
A free bike helmet and helmet fittings of your current helmet, a bike safety check for youth bikes by Budget Bike mechanics, a chance to test your skills on a safety course located within the parking lot of the library and along Milwaukee Street (which will be closed in this block) are also scheduled during the bike rodeo.
Submit your name to win a free bike. Bring your bike, your helmet, and trikes for the very youngest riders to check out the courses (and a small course for new riders in the library parking lot).
For more information, check out the McFarland Optimist Club Facebook page.
Stone Cold Country Bandraising money for fishing rodswith April 29 performance
Check out McFarland’s own Stone Cold Country Band during this open-to-the-public performance fundraiser from 7-11 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at Edwards-Foye American Legion Post 534, which is located at 4911 Burma Road in McFarland.
The cost is $5 per attendee at the door, or free for American Legion members with their membership cards.
The Stone Cold Country Band performs country music from the 1980s, 1990s, early 2000s and today.
All proceeds will be used to purchase 140 fishing rods for Toys for Tots.
For more information about the McFarland Legion post and its activities, check out the American Legion Post 534 Facebook page.
Board of Reviewscheduled for May 4
The first formal step in the property assessment appeal process starts at the Village of McFarland’s Board of Review, which is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 4 at the McFarland Municipal Center.
If you disagree with your property assessment after attending Open Book, you can appeal to the Board of Review.
The Board of Review is a quasi-judicial body that can adjust assessments when they have been proven incorrect by sworn oral testimony.
Village seeks onlinecalendar listings
Did you know the Village of McFarland’s new website has a community calendar?
Unfortunately, it isn’t very well populated with events, but the village would like more events to list on the calendar.