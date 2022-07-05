The McFarland Lioness/Lions Club held its last meeting of the year on June 13th at the Maple Tree Supper Club. It was a year of transition for the Club as it made the conversion from a Lioness Club to a Lioness/Lions Club. Club members are pleased more members have been able to participate in person at meetings and successful fundraisers due to the lessening impact of Covid.
The 2022-23 Officers and Directors were installed by Past District Governor Tammy Rockenbach. The slate of officers include: Sandy Hall, President and LCIF Coordinator; Laura Bauer, 1st Vice President and Club Service Chair; Roberta Mecum, 2nd Vice President; Ann Riegert, Secretary; Diane King, Treasurer and Club Administrator; Colleen McCormick, Membership Director; Carol Munch, Greeter and Tail Twister; Ronna Estock, Director; Cindy Schoenike, Director; Cinda Schwedrsky, Director; Mary Wheeler, Director; and Sue Tuecke, Marketing and Communications Chair.
At the June 13th meeting the McFarland Lioness/Lions Club was happy to recognize the Club’s 2022 High School Scholarship awardees, Alexa Rose-Fischer and Sofia Heckel, who attended the meeting and shared their post-graduation plans with the Club.
The McFarland Lioness/Lions Club celebrated its ability to hold more fund-raising events this year, including a bake/craft sale as part of the McFarland Community Winter Wonderland event, the Club’s popular Spring Raffle, working at UW Hockey game concessions, and the Memorial Day bake sale. In addition, the Club co-sponsors the Food Cart Frenzies with the McFarland Lions Club which are held the third Wednesday of the month, June through September. With money raised at these fund-raising events, the McFarland Lioness/Lions Club was able to support many McFarland community organizations, Wisconsin Lions Club projects and some state and national charitable organizations.
Local organizations supported by the Club include the Aly Wolff Foundation, McFarland Library 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program, Dan Chin Homes Foundation, McFarland Cemetery Association, McFarland EMS, McFarland Education Foundation, McFarland Fire Department, McFarland Senior Outreach, McFarland Shop with a Cop, McFarland Youth Center, McFarland Food Pantry, McFarland High School PRIDE Pantry, McFarland K-9 Fund, McFarland High School Senior Scholarship, Neighborhood Free Health Clinic, Parade carrots, and Three Gaits Therapeutic Horsemanship Center.
Wisconsin Lions projects supported by the Club include the Wisconsin Lions Missions, Wisconsin Lions Camp, Wisconsin Lions Diabetes Camp, Wisconsin Lions International Youth Camp & Exchange, Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin, Leader Dogs for the Blind, UW Foundation/Eye Research Institute, Braille Library and Transcribing Services, White Cane Fund (WI Council of the Blind), OccuPaws Guide Dog Association, and LCIF (Lions Club International Foundation).
State and national organizations supported by the Club include Agrace Hospice center, Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, American Diabetes Association ,Badger Childhood Cancer Network, Badger Honor Flight, Clean Lakes Alliance, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Porchlight, Restoring Hope Transplant House, The Road Home Dane County, RSVP(Retired Senior Volunteer Program) and DAIS (Domestic Abuse Intervention Services).
McFarland Lioness/Lions Club meetings will resume in September. Meetings are held on the second Monday of each month, September through June at the Maple Tree Supper Club. Meetings consist of a social gathering time, dinner, a short program and conduction of Club business. As a Lioness/Lions Club, we seek to provide community service opportunities for its members and strive for mutual understanding in friendship and fellowship. The Club’s motto is “WE SERVE”. The Club is happy to welcome new members. Those interested in learning more about the McFarland Lioness/Lions Club are encouraged to contact the Club Membership Director Colleen McCormick at cmmccormick77@gmail.com or 608-838-3711.