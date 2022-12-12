Two new fresh water wells will be bored in water-starved rural areas of Uganda because of the annual Walk4Water sponsored by the Global Mission Committee of McFarland Lutheran Church. The annual September walk was aided by additional post-walk donations to raise more than $22 thousand, enough for two new wells. The first well has been bored in the Semi B region and will soon be actively flowing. The second well location is being researched.
The well locations are always served by heavily polluted water holes that require several miles of daily round-trip walking to obtain water for a family. Women and children make the daily walks. The two new wells bring to nine the number of fresh water wells funded by the annual MLC Walk4Water. The effort is done in collaboration with Water4Kids International, a subsidiary of Hope4Kids International. Hope4Kids, a not-for-profit corporation, has worked for nearly 50 years to serve children in impoverished regions of the world. McFarland Lutheran’s efforts have been focused on water-starved areas of Uganda. The congregation has made multiple mission trips to Uganda and has included well dedication and distribution of children’s clothing on each trip.
Ron Vandeberg, chair of MLC’s Global Mission Committee summed up the success of the project: “The Spirit is alive and well. God is Good! And the traditional Ugandan response is: All the Time.”
Gudrun Sindermann, chair of this year’s Walk4Water, hailed the support of the MLC congregation, its friends and the McFarland-area businesses that were major factors in the success of the W4W. “The short and long term impact of these wells is such a miracle to so many people. Try to imagine having safe water for drinking, cooking and daily activities readily available for the first time ever! Acts of kindness really can make our world a better place for everyone!” she said.
The W4W was supported by many local businesses and groups. They include Anytime Fitness, Anderson’s Pumpkin Patch, Tyler Wedel of Edward Jones Financial Advisor, Kwik Trip, Spartan Pizza, State Farm Insurance, Marsden’s Honey, Spartan Bowl, Ramaker, Thrivent Financial, Fraboni’s and American Family Insurance.
In prior years Sesera, Nyakesi, Pajabobi, Soni-Oruwa and Kasoka, Okwira and Aboliya received new wells. All of the fresh water wells drilled through Walk4Water efforts are located at rural villages where women and children previously had to walk up to three miles each day to get water from polluted open-air sources. A delegation from McFarland Lutheran Church plan to visit Uganda and dedicate the newest wells in 2023. Planned trips in recent years have been delayed by the Covid pandemic and the Ebola outbreak in Uganda.