Two new fresh water wells will be bored in water-starved rural areas of Uganda because of the annual Walk4Water sponsored by the Global Mission Committee of McFarland Lutheran Church. The annual September walk was aided by additional post-walk donations to raise more than $22 thousand, enough for two new wells. The first well has been bored in the Semi B region and will soon be actively flowing. The second well location is being researched.

The well locations are always served by heavily polluted water holes that require several miles of daily round-trip walking to obtain water for a family. Women and children make the daily walks. The two new wells bring to nine the number of fresh water wells funded by the annual MLC Walk4Water. The effort is done in collaboration with Water4Kids International, a subsidiary of Hope4Kids International. Hope4Kids, a not-for-profit corporation, has worked for nearly 50 years to serve children in impoverished regions of the world. McFarland Lutheran’s efforts have been focused on water-starved areas of Uganda. The congregation has made multiple mission trips to Uganda and has included well dedication and distribution of children’s clothing on each trip.