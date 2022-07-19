The McFarland Stuff the Bus drive (to encourage McFarland residents to donate backpacks and school supplies to the children of families served by the McFarland Community Food Pantry) will kick off Saturday, July 30.

Between July 30 and Aug. 13, there will be donation boxes located at One Community Bank, Pick ‘n Save, Walgreens, the McFarland Municipal Building (24/7), the American Legion, the McFarland Library, the McFarland Lutheran Church, the McFarland United Church of Christ, Culver’s, Forward Pharmacy, Medicine Shoppe, McFarland Café, and Zelm Chiropractic.