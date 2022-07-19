The McFarland Stuff the Bus drive (to encourage McFarland residents to donate backpacks and school supplies to the children of families served by the McFarland Community Food Pantry) will kick off Saturday, July 30.
Between July 30 and Aug. 13, there will be donation boxes located at One Community Bank, Pick ‘n Save, Walgreens, the McFarland Municipal Building (24/7), the American Legion, the McFarland Library, the McFarland Lutheran Church, the McFarland United Church of Christ, Culver’s, Forward Pharmacy, Medicine Shoppe, McFarland Café, and Zelm Chiropractic.
On Saturday, Aug. 13, these two events will take place:
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.: There will be volunteers at the main entrance of McFarland High School to accept donated school supplies and cash donations, and to organize the donated items (by type of item) in boxes.
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.: There will be volunteers at the McFarland Pick 'n Save Store and at the McFarland Walgreens Pharmacy to accept donated school supplies and cash donations.
Community members may also make a cash donation for Stuff the Bus directly to the McFarland Community Pantry (P.O. Box 101, McFarland WI 53558). Checks should be made out to the McFarland Community Food Pantry, and write “Stuff the Bus” on the memo line. Or donate online (using PayPal or Venmo) at http://mcfarlandfoodpantry.org/donate/ and specify 'Stuff the Bus' in a comment.
School supplies needed: themed backpacks (grades K-5); sturdy backpacks (grades 6-12); Kleenex; hand sanitizer; disinfectant wipes; pens (blue, black – 10-12); colored pencils (12 ct); washable markers (10-12); Expo dry erase markers; Notebooks (wide-ruled, college-ruled, 3-subject, composition); paper (wide-ruled and college-ruled); scissors; Crayons (24 ct); zippered pencil bags; wood pencils; glue sticks; clear tape; erasers (large pink and pencil top); highlighters; Post-It notes; and notecards, lined (3” by 5”).
On Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 10 and 11, community members can also support the Stuff the Bus campaign by purchasing pizza at Spartan Pizza (5813 Main Street, McFarland, 608-838-3511). A percentage of the proceeds from those two days will be donated to the campaign.